Les news du 18 Mai 2020

Les news du 18 Mai 2020 Tableau Mort - Sense of Fear - Warrior Path
TABLEAU MORT (Black Metal, Angleterre) a publié son nouveau single "Ignorance (Tapestry Sewn Pt. 2)" disponible via Loud Rage Music.

SENSE OF FEAR (Heavy Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Angel of Steel" extrait de leur dernier opus As the Ages Passing by... sorti en 2018.

WARRIOR PATH (Heavy/Power, Grèce) a un nouveau chanteur en la personne du Suédois Daniel Heiman (Dimhav, Harmony, ex-Lost Horizon). Un nouvel album devrait sortir cet automne.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
18 Mai 2020
Shaytan

