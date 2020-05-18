Les news du 18 Mai 2020
Tableau Mort - Sense of Fear - Warrior Path
|TABLEAU MORT (Black Metal, Angleterre) a publié son nouveau single "Ignorance (Tapestry Sewn Pt. 2)" disponible via Loud Rage Music.
|SENSE OF FEAR (Heavy Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Angel of Steel" extrait de leur dernier opus As the Ages Passing by... sorti en 2018.
|
|WARRIOR PATH (Heavy/Power, Grèce) a un nouveau chanteur en la personne du Suédois Daniel Heiman (Dimhav, Harmony, ex-Lost Horizon). Un nouvel album devrait sortir cet automne.
