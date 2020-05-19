|
Les news du 19 Mai 2020
News
Les news du 19 Mai 2020 Panzer Squad - Darkened - The Rite - Bedsore - Zatyr - Soulrot - Massacre - Divine Weep
|PANZER SQUAD (Thrash Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP éponyme qui sortira le 12 juin via Lycanthropic Chants. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Decay
2. Resurrection
3. Children Of Death
4. Endless Night
|DARKENED (Death Metal Old-School, International) a dévoilé un teaser de son futur album Kingdom Of Decay qui sortira le 11 septembre via Edged Circle Productions. Plus d'infos seront mises en ligne prochainement...
|THE RITE (Black/Doom avec des membres de Denial of God et Black Oath, Danemark/Italie) propose ici le titre "Necromancy" extrait de son premier longue-durée Liturgy of the Black à paraître le 19 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Initiation
2. The Black Effigy
3. Children of Belial
4. Necromancy
5. Famadihana
6. The Bornless One
7. Echoes of Past Lives
8. Sinister Minister
9. Trespassing the Chapel
10. Past Lives
|Le premier album de BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) intitulé Hypnagogic Hallucinations sortira le 24 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus)" :
01. The Gate, Disclosure (Intro)
02. The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus)
03. Deathgazer
04. At The Mountains Of Madness
05. Cauliflower Growth
06. Disembowelment Of The Souls (Tabanidae)
07. Brains On The Tarmac
|ZATYR (Heavy Metal, Suède) offre son premier EP Ornament of Proposition en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions.
|SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Victims of Spiritual Warfare le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre
|Les pré-commandes pour la réédition vinyle de la démo Aggresive Tyrant (1986) de MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) sont désormais ouvertes à cette adresse sur le e-shop de Xtreem Music. On y retrouve en face B trois titres issus d'une démo/rehearsal inédite de novembre 1986. Il s'agit du troisième volet de la série "10 Inches of Deathcult" qui réédite des vieilles démos de groupes cultes. Sortie le 2 juillet. Tracklist :
Side A
01. Aggressive Tyrant
02. Death in Hell
03. Mutilated
Side B
04. Perpetual Domination
05. Infestation of Death
06. Traitor
|DIVINE WEEP (Power/Heavy, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album The Omega Man le 8 juin sur Ossuary Records, label du chanteur Mateusz Drzewicz. Tracklist :
01. Cold as Metal
02. Journeyman
03. Firestone
04. Riders of Navia
05. The Screaming Skull of Silence
06. Walking (Through Debris of Nations)
07. Die Gelassenheit
08. Mirdea Lake
09. The Omega Man
