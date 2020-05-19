chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Massacre
 Massacre - From Beyond (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Abhorrence
 Abhorrence - Evoking The Ab... (C)
Par Scum		   
Groupe Mystère
 Groupe Mystère - Album myst... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Last Days Of Humanity
 Last Days Of Humanity - In ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Menace Ruine
 Menace Ruine - The Die Is Cast (C)
Par lkea		   
Abduction
 Abduction - Jehanne (C)
Par ellestin		   

Les news du 19 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2020 The Rite - Bedsore - Zatyr - Soulrot - Massacre - Divine Weep
»
(Lien direct)
THE RITE (Black/Doom avec des membres de Denial of God et Black Oath, Danemark/Italie) propose ici le titre "Necromancy" extrait de son premier longue-durée Liturgy of the Black à paraître le 19 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Initiation
2. The Black Effigy
3. Children of Belial
4. Necromancy
5. Famadihana
6. The Bornless One
7. Echoes of Past Lives
8. Sinister Minister
9. Trespassing the Chapel
10. Past Lives		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) intitulé Hypnagogic Hallucinations sortira le 24 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus)" :

01. The Gate, Disclosure (Intro)
02. The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus)
03. Deathgazer
04. At The Mountains Of Madness
05. Cauliflower Growth
06. Disembowelment Of The Souls (Tabanidae)
07. Brains On The Tarmac

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ZATYR (Heavy Metal, Suède) offre son premier EP Ornament of Proposition en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Victims of Spiritual Warfare le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les pré-commandes pour la réédition vinyle de la démo Aggresive Tyrant (1986) de MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) sont désormais ouvertes à cette adresse sur le e-shop de Xtreem Music. On y retrouve en face B trois titres issus d'une démo/rehearsal inédite de novembre 1986. Il s'agit du troisième volet de la série "10 Inches of Deathcult" qui réédite des vieilles démos de groupes cultes. Sortie le 2 juillet. Tracklist :

Side A
01. Aggressive Tyrant
02. Death in Hell
03. Mutilated
Side B
04. Perpetual Domination
05. Infestation of Death
06. Traitor		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIVINE WEEP (Power/Heavy, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album The Omega Man le 8 juin sur Ossuary Records, label du chanteur Mateusz Drzewicz. Tracklist :

01. Cold as Metal
02. Journeyman
03. Firestone
04. Riders of Navia
05. The Screaming Skull of Silence
06. Walking (Through Debris of Nations)
07. Die Gelassenheit
08. Mirdea Lake
09. The Omega Man		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
19 Mai 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Massacre
 Massacre
Death Metal - 1984 - Etats-Unis		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot
Death Metal - 2013 - Chili		   
Massacre
From Beyond
Lire la chronique
Bâ'a
Deus Qui Non Mentitur
Lire la chronique
Hellsodomy
Morbid Cult
Lire la chronique
No/Más
Last Laugh (EP)
Lire la chronique
Groupe Mystère
Album mystère
Lire la chronique
Esoctrilihum
Eternity Of Shaog
Lire la chronique
Amyl And The Sniffers
Big Attraction & Giddy Up (...
Lire la chronique
Sodomisery
The Great Demise
Lire la chronique
ACxDC
Satan Is King
Lire la chronique
Dynfari
Myrkurs Er þörf
Lire la chronique
Hyems
Anatomie des Scheiterns
Lire la chronique
Massacre
Back From Beyond
Lire la chronique
Abhorrence
Evoking The Abomination
Lire la chronique
Resent
Crosshairs
Lire la chronique
Old Corpse Road
On Ghastly Shores Lays the ...
Lire la chronique
Unholy
From the Shadows
Lire la chronique
Ahret Dev
Hellish
Lire la chronique
Abduction
Jehanne
Lire la chronique
5 pépites méconnues du BLACK METAL
Lire le dossier
Galaxy
Lost from the Start (EP)
Lire la chronique
Karloff
Raw Nights (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kombat
New Dimensions Of Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Scolex / Mortuous
Mortuous / Scolex (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Voice Of Ruin
Acheron
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Dawn
Phylogenesis
Lire la chronique
Sweven
The Eternal Resonance
Lire la chronique
Infirmity
Descendants of Sodom
Lire la chronique
Abandon
In Reality We Suffer
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S03E02 - Trois groupes de heavy revival du cœur
Lire le podcast
Graveir
King of the Silent World
Lire la chronique