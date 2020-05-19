»

(Lien direct) THE RITE (Black/Doom avec des membres de Denial of God et Black Oath, Danemark/Italie) propose ici le titre "Necromancy" extrait de son premier longue-durée Liturgy of the Black à paraître le 19 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Initiation

2. The Black Effigy

3. Children of Belial

4. Necromancy

5. Famadihana

6. The Bornless One

7. Echoes of Past Lives

8. Sinister Minister

9. Trespassing the Chapel

10. Past Lives