Les news du 21 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 21 Mai 2020 Unanimated - Dismalimerance - Convocation - Tøronto - Mountain Witch - Blood Star - Godskill - Valgrind - Limos
»
(Lien direct)
UNANIMATED (Black/Death Mélodique, Suède) entrera en studio au mois d'août afin de débuter l'enregistrement de son quatrième album. Sortie prévue en fin d'année ou bien début 2021 via Century Media Records. La réédition de In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead devrait quant à elle arriver d'ici peu :

UNANIMATED a écrit : From the deepest depths of death.....
Unanimated will begin the recording of a new full lengths album in August. 14 new songs will be recorded for what will be our 4th full lengths album. The album will be released through Century Media Records.
Released date is yet to be decided but we are looking at a late 2020 or early 2021 release.
Many requests regarding merchandise....
We are working on a web store, launch date is still to be decided but we are planing to have it up and running this fall.
With the release of the reissues of Ancient God Of Evil &
In The Light Of Darkness this past Friday...
The release date of the reissue of In The Forest Of The Dreaming Dead will be announced soon!
With some unforeseen issues that caused some delay on that one, the intention was clearly to release all three at once.
All focus is now on entering the studio to begin recording the new album.
Any further communication on updates will be when there is anything to communicate.

»
(Lien direct)
DISMALIMERANCE (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici le morceau "My Only Love" figurant sur son premier long-format Tome: 1 à paraître le 26 juin via Transcending Records. Un autre extrait, "Negligence of the Forgotten", est toujours en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1) Crimson Glow
2) Sequestered Hearts
3) My Only Love
4) Orchid's Reverie
5) Pragma
6) Negligence Of The Forgotten
7) Vale Amor
8) Destined For Solitude

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouveau full-length Ashes Coalesce le 3 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Martyrise
02. The Absence of Grief
03. Misery Form
04. Portal Closed

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TØRONTO (Speed Metal/Punk, Suède) propose son premier EP Under Siege en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOUNTAIN WITCH (Stoner/Doom/Hard Rock, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Extinct Cults le 29 mai via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

01. Capping Day
02. Back from the Grave
03. Worship You
04. Extinct Cults
05. Man is Wolf to Man
06. The Devil, Probably

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer, USA) offre son premier EP 2-titres The Fear en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 29 mai sur Shadow Kingdom Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODSKILL (Death Metal/Deathcore, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Becoming A God" extrait de son dernier opus II: The Gatherer Of Fear And Blood sorti fin 2018 chez MDD Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Entangled in a World Below" extrait de son nouvel album Condemnation à venir le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIMOS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Tales of The White Eye le 3 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Altars
02. Rise to Arms
03 Child of the White Eye
04 Surullisten Järvien Maa

Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
21 Mai 2020
Shaytan

