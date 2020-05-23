chargement...

Schattenvald
 Schattenvald - Der Winterkö... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Asofy
 Asofy - Amusia (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2020
 Les news du 23 Mai 2020 - A... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Helfró
 Helfró - Helfró (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Iku-Turso
 Iku-Turso - Pakana (C)
Par Solarian		   
Serment
 Serment - Chante, O Flamme ... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2020
 Les news du 22 Mai 2020 - W... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Misanthrope
Misanthrope - (I)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 21 Mai 2020
 Les news du 21 Mai 2020 - S... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Kurnugia
 Kurnugia - Forlorn And Fors... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Host (C)
Par Holmy		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Icon (C)
Par Holmy		   
Judas Iscariot
 Judas Iscariot - Distant in... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Ultime éclat (C)
Par crucifist		   
Groupe Mystère
 Groupe Mystère - Album myst... (C)
Par crucifist		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Christ Illusion (C)
Par crucifist		   

Les news du 23 Mai 2020

News
AthanaTheos - Convulse - Prosanctus Inferi - Deathing - Sombre Héritage - In Mourning - Herxheim - Torrefy - Purtenance - Infamous Pariah - Vermilia - Greyhawk - Abramelin
»
(Lien direct)
ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne un extrait de son nouvel album Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One) à paraître le 29 juin sur Lavadome Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Deathstar le 30 octobre sur Transcending Records. Tracklist :

Extreme Dark Light
Whirlwind
The Summoning
Chernobyl
We Sold Our Soul for Rock'n Roll
Deathstar
Make Humanica Great Again
Light My Day
The End		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROSANCTUS INFERI (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hypnotic Blood Art le 15 août chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait, "Dark Scarp of Hell", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Dark Scarp of Hell
2. Pulpit Sycophants
3. Sheol Below
4. Hypnotic Blood Art
5. Blood Synod
6. Torture Enraped
7. Bellicose Spiritual Violence
8. Void Called as Black Bonds
9. Geist Enthralled
10. Washed in the Blood
11. The Fearful Pit		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHING (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP All Hail The Decay via Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Kings of Terror
2. Crash & Burn
3. Dead World Alive
4. Sickness
5. Blinded By Fear (At The Gates cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "Sombre Héritage" extrait de son premier full-length Alpha Ursae Minoris prévu le 24 juin sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Polaris
2. Sombre Héritage
3. Nature Souillée
4. Déchéance
5. Dissidence
6. Ténèbres

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) va sortir une compilation vinyle de démos intitulée Echoes le 14 août sur Agonia Records. Les détails :

SIDE A
Demo I – „In Mourning”
1. Eyes Of The Night
2. Awake Those Wrapped In Dusk
SIDE B
Demo I – „In Mourning”
3. Sins Within An Angel
4. Through The Depth Of Misery
SIDE C
Demo II – „Senseless”
1. Senseless
2. In Tears She Went Away
3. Interpret The Signs
SIDE D
Demo II – „Senseless”
4. Underneath The Dreams
5. Life Emulation
6. Sad Serenity
SIDE E
Demo III – „Need”
1. Stain Of Perverse
2. Dark From Different Lights
3. Need
SIDE F
Demo IV – „Confessions Of The Black Parasite”
1. Confessions
2. By Others Considered
3. The Appeal
4. Porcelain Kiss
5. A Parlour For The Crestfallen		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HERXHEIM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Incised Arrival le 30 juillet chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Wanton of Idols
2. Lesson Crescent
3. Branded by Pentagram
4. Chateaux Delirium
5. Eve's Rampike
6. Warrior Master Lore		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TORREFY (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "GFYD" tiré de son prochain disque Life Is Bad à venir le 1er juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Sarcophony
2. Eye of the Swarm
3. Outrun By Wolves
4. GFYD
5. Arborequiem
6. The Thin Line
7. Cells
8. Torrn Apart By Machinery
9. Plague of Empires

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Under the Pyre of Enlightenment" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Buried Incarnation à paraître le 23 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Into the Arctic Gloom
2. Shrouded Vision of Afterlife
3. Under the Pyre of Enlightenment
4. The Malicious Moon
5. Lifeless Profoundity
6. Deathbed Confession
7. Wrapped in Lamentation
8. Dark Womb of Nothingness
9. Burial Secrecy

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INFAMOUS PARIAH (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format Martyr Messiah le 1er juin. Du son sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a publié un clip pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita (Unfinished Stories) sorti il y a deux jours en auto-production. Tracklist :

Hauras, Kuollut, Kaunis
Taivas Hiljaa Huutaa
Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita
Pimeä Polku

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREYHAWK (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Frozen Star" tiré de son premier full-length Keepers of the Flame qui sortira le 16 juin sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Vingt ans après Deadspeak, ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a récemment sorti son nouvel album intitulé Never Enough Snuff. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Never Enough Snuff
02. Knife-Play
03. Full Gore Whore
04. Moon Dogs
05. The Peeler
06. Horror-zontal
07. Play With Your Prey
08. Sparagmos
09. A Head Fuck
10. Pleasures (2019)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
23 Mai 2020
Shaytan

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
23/05/2020 09:57
Hey je savais pas que Abramelin s'était reformé ! C'est qu'il m'a l'air pas mal du tout en plus ce nouvel album !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
