»

(Lien direct) IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) va sortir une compilation vinyle de démos intitulée Echoes le 14 août sur Agonia Records. Les détails :



SIDE A

Demo I – „In Mourning”

1. Eyes Of The Night

2. Awake Those Wrapped In Dusk

SIDE B

Demo I – „In Mourning”

3. Sins Within An Angel

4. Through The Depth Of Misery

SIDE C

Demo II – „Senseless”

1. Senseless

2. In Tears She Went Away

3. Interpret The Signs

SIDE D

Demo II – „Senseless”

4. Underneath The Dreams

5. Life Emulation

6. Sad Serenity

SIDE E

Demo III – „Need”

1. Stain Of Perverse

2. Dark From Different Lights

3. Need

SIDE F

Demo IV – „Confessions Of The Black Parasite”

1. Confessions

2. By Others Considered

3. The Appeal

4. Porcelain Kiss

5. A Parlour For The Crestfallen