|
Les news du 23 Mai 2020
News
Les news du 23 Mai 2020 Cytotoxin - DevilDriver - Voivod - Cryfemal - Vampire - AthanaTheos - Convulse - Prosanctus Inferi - Deathing - Sombre Héritage - In Mourning - Herxheim - Torrefy - Purtenance - Infamous Pariah - Vermilia - Greyhawk - Abramelin
|»
|CYTOTOXIN (Brutal Deathcore Technique, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Nuklearth qui sortira le 21 août via Unique Leader. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Atomb
2. Lupus Aurora
3. Uran Breath
4. Dominus
5. Drown In Havoc
6. Soul Harvester
7. Coast Of Lies
8. Quarantine Fortress
9. Dead Zone Anthem
10. Nuklearth
11. Mors Temporis
|
|»
|DEVILDRIVER (Power/Thrash Moderne Mélodique, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Dealing With Demons, Volume I qui sortira le 20 octobre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Keep Away From Me
2. Vengeance Is Clear
3. Nest Of Vipers
4. Iona
5. Wishing
6. You Give Me A Reason To Drink
7. Witches
8. Dealing With Demons
9. The Damned Don't Cry
10. Scars Me Forever
|
|»
|VOIVOD (Thrash, Canada) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son EP The End of Dormancy prévu pour le 10 juillet via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The End of Dormancy (Metal Section)
2. The End of Dormancy (live)
3. The Unknown Knows (live)
|
|»
|CRYFEMAL (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Eterna Obscuridad qui sortira le 26 juin via Immortal Frost Productions. Un premier extrait sera divulgué prochainement...
1. Capilla Ardiente
2. Necra Exequia
3. Insepulto
4. El Retorno
5. Reencarnacion
6. Lapida Condenada
7. Culto A La Muerte
8. Crematorio
9. Eternidad
|
|»
|VAMPIRE (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Rex qui sortira le 19 juin via Century Media. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne un extrait de son nouvel album Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One) à paraître le 29 juin sur Lavadome Productions.
|
|»
|CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Deathstar le 30 octobre sur Transcending Records. Tracklist :
Extreme Dark Light
Whirlwind
The Summoning
Chernobyl
We Sold Our Soul for Rock'n Roll
Deathstar
Make Humanica Great Again
Light My Day
The End
|
|»
|PROSANCTUS INFERI (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Hypnotic Blood Art le 15 août chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait, "Dark Scarp of Hell", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Dark Scarp of Hell
2. Pulpit Sycophants
3. Sheol Below
4. Hypnotic Blood Art
5. Blood Synod
6. Torture Enraped
7. Bellicose Spiritual Violence
8. Void Called as Black Bonds
9. Geist Enthralled
10. Washed in the Blood
11. The Fearful Pit
|
|»
|DEATHING (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP All Hail The Decay via Inverse Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Kings of Terror
2. Crash & Burn
3. Dead World Alive
4. Sickness
5. Blinded By Fear (At The Gates cover)
|
|»
|SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "Sombre Héritage" extrait de son premier full-length Alpha Ursae Minoris prévu le 24 juin sur Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Polaris
2. Sombre Héritage
3. Nature Souillée
4. Déchéance
5. Dissidence
6. Ténèbres
|
|»
|IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) va sortir une compilation vinyle de démos intitulée Echoes le 14 août sur Agonia Records. Les détails :
SIDE A
Demo I – „In Mourning”
1. Eyes Of The Night
2. Awake Those Wrapped In Dusk
SIDE B
Demo I – „In Mourning”
3. Sins Within An Angel
4. Through The Depth Of Misery
SIDE C
Demo II – „Senseless”
1. Senseless
2. In Tears She Went Away
3. Interpret The Signs
SIDE D
Demo II – „Senseless”
4. Underneath The Dreams
5. Life Emulation
6. Sad Serenity
SIDE E
Demo III – „Need”
1. Stain Of Perverse
2. Dark From Different Lights
3. Need
SIDE F
Demo IV – „Confessions Of The Black Parasite”
1. Confessions
2. By Others Considered
3. The Appeal
4. Porcelain Kiss
5. A Parlour For The Crestfallen
|
|»
|HERXHEIM (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Incised Arrival le 30 juillet chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Wanton of Idols
2. Lesson Crescent
3. Branded by Pentagram
4. Chateaux Delirium
5. Eve's Rampike
6. Warrior Master Lore
|
|»
|TORREFY (Thrash Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "GFYD" tiré de son prochain disque Life Is Bad à venir le 1er juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Sarcophony
2. Eye of the Swarm
3. Outrun By Wolves
4. GFYD
5. Arborequiem
6. The Thin Line
7. Cells
8. Torrn Apart By Machinery
9. Plague of Empires
|
|»
|PURTENANCE (Death Metal, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Under the Pyre of Enlightenment" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Buried Incarnation à paraître le 23 juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Into the Arctic Gloom
2. Shrouded Vision of Afterlife
3. Under the Pyre of Enlightenment
4. The Malicious Moon
5. Lifeless Profoundity
6. Deathbed Confession
7. Wrapped in Lamentation
8. Dark Womb of Nothingness
9. Burial Secrecy
|
|»
|INFAMOUS PARIAH (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format Martyr Messiah le 1er juin. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a publié un clip pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita (Unfinished Stories) sorti il y a deux jours en auto-production. Tracklist :
Hauras, Kuollut, Kaunis
Taivas Hiljaa Huutaa
Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita
Pimeä Polku
|
|»
|GREYHAWK (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Frozen Star" tiré de son premier full-length Keepers of the Flame qui sortira le 16 juin sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame
|
|»
|Vingt ans après Deadspeak, ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a récemment sorti son nouvel album intitulé Never Enough Snuff. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Never Enough Snuff
02. Knife-Play
03. Full Gore Whore
04. Moon Dogs
05. The Peeler
06. Horror-zontal
07. Play With Your Prey
08. Sparagmos
09. A Head Fuck
10. Pleasures (2019)
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Hey je savais pas que Abramelin s'était reformé ! C'est qu'il m'a l'air pas mal du tout en plus ce nouvel album !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Convulse
Death Metal - 1990 - Finlande
|
|
|
|Cryfemal
Black metal - 1998 - Espagne
|
|
|
|Cytotoxin
Brutal Deathcore Technique - 2010 - Allemagne
|
|
|
|DevilDriver
Power/Thrash Moderne Mélodique - 2003 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Vampire
Death Metal - 2011 - Suède
|
|
|
|Voivod
Thrash - 1981 - Canada
|
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
23/05/2020 09:57