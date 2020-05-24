Les news du 24 Mai 2020
News
Les news du 24 Mai 2020 Barbaric Horde - Ljosazabojstwa - Throneum
|»
|BARBARIC HORDE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée Axe of Superior Savagery le 8 juin chez Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Tyrant of the Dark Trynity
2. Antichrist Command
3. Venomous Infernal Carnage
4. Barbaric Provocation
5. Bow Before the Altar of Satan
6. Axe of Superior Savagery
7. Storms of Primitive Violence
8. Wrath of Goetic Glorification
|
|»
|LJOSAZABOJSTWA (Death/Black, Biélorussie) sortira son premier longue-durée Głoryja śmierci le 8 juin via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pachawalnyja śpiewy
2. Zorka Pałyn
3. Imia mnie - Liehijon
4. Źniščany boh
5. Idzi i hliadzi
|
|»
|THRONEUM (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Oh Death... Oh Death... Determinate, Preach and Lead Us Astray... le 8 juin sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Alpha:soulside-space-stream
2. Beta:AGLA-on-tetragrammaton
3. Gamma:agla-ON-tetragrammaton
4. Delta:self-appointed-grandeur
5. Epsilon:agla-on-TETRAGRAMMATON
6. Zeta:archangel-lucifer-god
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par uruk
Par NightSoul
Par Jean-Clint
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Keyser
Par TarGhost
Par Solarian
Par Flesh29
Par andreas_hansen
Par Holmy
Par Jean-Clint
Par Holmy
Par Holmy
Par Troll Traya
Par crucifist