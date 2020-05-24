»

BARBARIC HORDE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée Axe of Superior Savagery le 8 juin chez Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :



1. Tyrant of the Dark Trynity

2. Antichrist Command

3. Venomous Infernal Carnage

4. Barbaric Provocation

5. Bow Before the Altar of Satan

6. Axe of Superior Savagery

7. Storms of Primitive Violence

8. Wrath of Goetic Glorification



