Groupe Mystère
 Groupe Mystère - Album mystère
Par uruk		   
Naglfar
 Naglfar - Cerecloth
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 22 Mai 2020
 Les news du 22 Mai 2020 - W... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Schattenvald
 Schattenvald - Der Winterkönig
Par Solarian		   
Asofy
 Asofy - Amusia
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 23 Mai 2020
 Les news du 23 Mai 2020 - C... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Helfró
 Helfró - Helfró
Par TarGhost		   
Iku-Turso
 Iku-Turso - Pakana
Par Solarian		   
Serment
 Serment - Chante, O Flamme de la Liberté
Par Flesh29		   
Misanthrope
Misanthrope - (I)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 21 Mai 2020
 Les news du 21 Mai 2020 - S... (N)
Par Holmy		   
Kurnugia
 Kurnugia - Forlorn And Forsaken
Par Jean-Clint		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Host
Par Holmy		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Icon
Par Holmy		   
Judas Iscariot
 Judas Iscariot - Distant in Solitary Night
Par Troll Traya		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Ultime éclat
Par crucifist		   

Les news du 24 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 24 Mai 2020 - Barbaric Horde - Ljosazabojstwa - Throneum
»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIC HORDE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée Axe of Superior Savagery le 8 juin chez Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Tyrant of the Dark Trynity
2. Antichrist Command
3. Venomous Infernal Carnage
4. Barbaric Provocation
5. Bow Before the Altar of Satan
6. Axe of Superior Savagery
7. Storms of Primitive Violence
8. Wrath of Goetic Glorification

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LJOSAZABOJSTWA (Death/Black, Biélorussie) sortira son premier longue-durée Głoryja śmierci le 8 juin via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pachawalnyja śpiewy
2. Zorka Pałyn
3. Imia mnie - Liehijon
4. Źniščany boh
5. Idzi i hliadzi

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THRONEUM (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Oh Death... Oh Death... Determinate, Preach and Lead Us Astray... le 8 juin sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Alpha:soulside-space-stream
2. Beta:AGLA-on-tetragrammaton
3. Gamma:agla-ON-tetragrammaton
4. Delta:self-appointed-grandeur
5. Epsilon:agla-on-TETRAGRAMMATON
6. Zeta:archangel-lucifer-god

 Les news du
24 Mai 2020
24 Mai 2020
Shaytan

GROUPES DU JOUR
Naglfar
Cerecloth
Asofy
Amusia
Helfró
Helfró
Infestment
Maggots In Your Brain (Démo)
Serment
Chante, O Flamme de la Libe...
Unearthly Trance
V
Kurnugia
Forlorn And Forsaken
Misanthrope
Iku-Turso
Pakana
Massacre
From Beyond
Bâ'a
Deus Qui Non Mentitur
Hellsodomy
Morbid Cult
No/Más
Last Laugh (EP)
Groupe Mystère
Album mystère
Esoctrilihum
Eternity Of Shaog
Amyl And The Sniffers
Big Attraction & Giddy Up (...
Sodomisery
The Great Demise
ACxDC
Satan Is King
Dynfari
Myrkurs Er þörf
Hyems
Anatomie des Scheiterns
Massacre
Back From Beyond
Abhorrence
Evoking The Abomination
Resent
Crosshairs
Old Corpse Road
On Ghastly Shores Lays the ...
Unholy
From the Shadows
Ahret Dev
Hellish
Abduction
Jehanne
5 pépites méconnues du BLACK METAL
Galaxy
Lost from the Start (EP)
Karloff
Raw Nights (EP)
