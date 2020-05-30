chargement...

Les news du 30 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 30 Mai 2020 Megascavenger - Drops of Heart - Irae - Sarpa - Godless North - Xoth - Descend
»
(Lien direct)
MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son nouveau long-format Songs in the Key of Madness le 6 août. Tracklist :

1. They Went Mad
(ft Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)
2. The Beckoning of the Rats
(ft Silvester Koorevaar of Fondle Corpse and
Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)
3. Laboratory Serenades
(ft Rober of Machetazo)
4. First We Slay (Then We Gorge)
(ft Håkan Stuvemark of Wombbath)
5. Five Severed Fingers
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)
6. Nothing but the Feet Remains
(ft Jonny Pettersson of Wombbath)
7. Human Sinkhole
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)
8. A Terrible Tale of Reeking Remains
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)

(Lien direct)
DROPS OF HEART (Melodic Death/Metalcore/Deathcore, Russie) a dévoilé ici un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Stargazers prévu le 22 juillet. Il s'agit de "Escapist". Tracklist :

Echoes
Frost Grip (feat. Richard Sjunnesson)
Knot
Escapist
Lull
Starlight (feat. Bjorn Strid)
Modern Madness
Coffin
Exodus
Death Lover
Discoverers
Stargazers
(Lien direct)
IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Between Ruins" issu de son nouveau disque Lurking in the Depths à paraître le 26 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Nightshade
2. Black Metal Violador
3. Ratazanas
4. A Blaze in the Mist
5. Between Ruins
6. Encurralado
7. Calor, Fome e Doenças
(Lien direct)
SARPA (Black Metal, USA) propose son premier full-length Solivagus en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 juin en auto-production.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODLESS NORTH (Black metal, Canada) va rééditer sa première démo Dark Rites of the Mystic Order (1998) en vinyle sur Nebular Carcoma le 2 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Northern Hordes
3. Wolf's Kin
4. Everlasting Winter Winds
5. Warmoon (Outro)
6. Dunkelheit (Burzum cover)

(Lien direct)
XOTH (Sci-Fi Death/Black, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Casting the Sigil" figurant sur son dernier opus Interdimensional Invocations sorti l'année dernière.

(Lien direct)
DESCEND (Progressive Melodic Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Lily" extrait de son nouvel album The Deviant à venir le 26 juin.

Thrasho Keyser
30 Mai 2020
