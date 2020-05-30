|
Les news du 30 Mai 2020
News
Les news du 30 Mai 2020 Savage Grace - Instigate - Megascavenger - Drops of Heart - Irae - Sarpa - Godless North - Xoth - Descend
|»
|SAVAGE GRACE (Power/Speed, USA) se reforme sous la houlette de Chris Logue de retour à son poste d'origine de guitariste lead. Le reste du line-up sera annoncé prochainement. Une tournée en Europe est prévue pour 2021.
|
|»
|INSTIGATE (Death Metal, Italie), qui comprend dans ses rangs des membres et ex-membres de Bloodtruth et Demiurgon ainsi que Kevin Talley à la batterie, vient de signer sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 5 juin de son premier EP Echoes Of A Dying World. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son nouveau long-format Songs in the Key of Madness le 6 août. Tracklist :
1. They Went Mad
(ft Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)
2. The Beckoning of the Rats
(ft Silvester Koorevaar of Fondle Corpse and
Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)
3. Laboratory Serenades
(ft Rober of Machetazo)
4. First We Slay (Then We Gorge)
(ft Håkan Stuvemark of Wombbath)
5. Five Severed Fingers
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)
6. Nothing but the Feet Remains
(ft Jonny Pettersson of Wombbath)
7. Human Sinkhole
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)
8. A Terrible Tale of Reeking Remains
(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)
|
|»
|DROPS OF HEART (Melodic Death/Metalcore/Deathcore, Russie) a dévoilé ici un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Stargazers prévu le 22 juillet. Il s'agit de "Escapist". Tracklist :
Echoes
Frost Grip (feat. Richard Sjunnesson)
Knot
Escapist
Lull
Starlight (feat. Bjorn Strid)
Modern Madness
Coffin
Exodus
Death Lover
Discoverers
Stargazers
Starlight (Single English Version)(Bonus Track)
|
|»
|IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) a posté sur ce lien le titre "Between Ruins" issu de son nouveau disque Lurking in the Depths à paraître le 26 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Nightshade
2. Black Metal Violador
3. Ratazanas
4. A Blaze in the Mist
5. Between Ruins
6. Encurralado
7. Calor, Fome e Doenças
8. Carved in Pit Stones
|
|»
|SARPA (Black Metal, USA) propose son premier full-length Solivagus en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 juin en auto-production.
|
|»
|GODLESS NORTH (Black metal, Canada) va rééditer sa première démo Dark Rites of the Mystic Order (1998) en vinyle sur Nebular Carcoma le 2 juillet. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Northern Hordes
3. Wolf's Kin
4. Everlasting Winter Winds
5. Warmoon (Outro)
6. Dunkelheit (Burzum cover)
|
|»
|XOTH (Sci-Fi Death/Black, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Casting the Sigil" figurant sur son dernier opus Interdimensional Invocations sorti l'année dernière.
|
|»
|DESCEND (Progressive Melodic Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Lily" extrait de son nouvel album The Deviant à venir le 26 juin.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Xoth
Death/Black - 2014 - Etats-Unis
|
|
Par AxGxB
Par Oxcidium
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par RelapsoBananas
Par TarGhost
Par Oxcidium
Par Solarian
Par Keyser
Par Solarian
Par gulo gulo