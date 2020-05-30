»

(Lien direct) MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal, Suède) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son nouveau long-format Songs in the Key of Madness le 6 août. Tracklist :



1. They Went Mad

(ft Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)

2. The Beckoning of the Rats

(ft Silvester Koorevaar of Fondle Corpse and

Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)

3. Laboratory Serenades

(ft Rober of Machetazo)

4. First We Slay (Then We Gorge)

(ft Håkan Stuvemark of Wombbath)

5. Five Severed Fingers

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)

6. Nothing but the Feet Remains

(ft Jonny Pettersson of Wombbath)

7. Human Sinkhole

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)

8. A Terrible Tale of Reeking Remains

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)



