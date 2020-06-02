»

(Lien direct) STYGIAN CROWN (Doom Metal, USA) a publié le titre "Two Coins for the Ferryman" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme prévu le 26 juin chez Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :



1 The Hall of Two Truths

2 Devour the Dead

3 Up from the Depths

4 Through Divine Rite

5 Flametongue

6 When Old Gods Die*

7 Trampled Into the Earth

8 Two Coins for the Ferryman



* (CD/digital only)



