|
Les news du 2 Juin 2020
News
Les news du 2 Juin 2020 Shed the Skin - Förgjord - Northern Crown - Front - Stygian Crown - Empress - Black Funeral - Martyr - Blood Stronghold - Temple Of Dread - Detherous - stench of death
|»
|SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Forbidden Arts le 26 juin chez Hells Headbangers. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Skeletal Firestorm
2. Archons of the Final Creation
3. Trow of Tragedy
4. Master of Thralls
5. Necromantic Wellspring
6. Glorified In Bloodsmoke
7. The Laundress
8. Black Bile of Ceres
9. The Moors, The Madness
10. Veins of Perdition
11. Speculum In Blood
|
|»
|FÖRGJORD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Laulu kuolemasta le 26 juin via Werewolf Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Laulu murtuvan niskan
2. Ihitiriekko
3. Surman virta
4. Kostonhetki
5. Kylmyys
6. Polkuni päässä
7. Kaksi kiveä
8. Ruotta
9. Finlandia
10. Veljessurma
|
|»
|NORTHERN CROWN (Epic Doom, USA) a posté ici le morceau "Leprosarium" issu de son nouveau disque In A Pallid Shadow qui sortira le 3 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Leprosarium
2. The Last Snowfall
3. A Vivid Monochrome
4. 8 Hours
5. Observing
|
|»
|FRONT (Blackened Death/Thrash, Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Antichrist Militia en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 5 juin sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Doom Cult Legion
2. Antichrist Militia
3. Iron Front
4. Venom & Salt
5. Mouths of War
6. Machinegun Blasphemy
|
|»
|STYGIAN CROWN (Doom Metal, USA) a publié le titre "Two Coins for the Ferryman" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme prévu le 26 juin chez Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :
1 The Hall of Two Truths
2 Devour the Dead
3 Up from the Depths
4 Through Divine Rite
5 Flametongue
6 When Old Gods Die*
7 Trampled Into the Earth
8 Two Coins for the Ferryman
* (CD/digital only)
|
|»
|EMPRESS (Doom/Sludge/Post-Metal, Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Hiraeth" issu de son premier full-length Premonition à paraître le 24 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. A Pale Wanderer
2. Sepulchre
3. Passage
4. Trost
5. Hiraeth
6. Premonition
7. Lion's Blood
|
|»
|BLACK FUNERAL (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, USA) a mis en ligne ici le titre "The Vamypric Rabisu at the Threshold" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Scourge of Lamashtu à venir le 3 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kassaptu Lemuttu
2. The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold
3. Nergal (Lord who Prowls by Night)
4. Seven Udug-Hul
5. Scourge of Lamashtu (She who Strangles the Lamb)
6. Gidim Hul (Bloodthirst of the Demonic Dead)
7. Pazuzu King of the Lilu-Demons
|
|»
|MARTYR (Heavy/Power/Speed, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "No Time For Goodbyes".
|
|»
|BLOOD STRONGHOLD (Black Metal, Austalie/Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Spectres of Bloodshed le 2 juillet sur Nebular Carcoma. Tracklist :
1. Edict of Conflict
2. Unbowed Wolves
3. From the Depths of Veles Sea
4. Blood Dawn
5. Forests Dark Eyes
6. Crowned Virtue
7. Sunder
|
|»
|TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album World Sacrifice qui sortira le 24 juillet via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. World Sacrifice
2. Commands From A Black Soul
3. Enforcers Of The Vile
4. Symbiotic Delusion
5. Machine
6. Alive I Rot
7. Dedication
8. Sold Baptism (Morgoth Cover)
9. Blood Craving Mantra
|
|»
|DETHEROUS (Death/Thrash Old-School, Canada) et STENCH OF DEATH (Death Metal, Canada) ont dévoilé chacun un extrait de leur Split qui sortira le 10 juin en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :
1. Detherous - The Saw (ft Chris Monroy of Skeletal Remains)
2. Detherous - Make Them Die Slowly
3. Detherous -Troops Of Doom (Sepultura cover)
4. Stench Of Death - Grotesque Procession
5. Stench Of Death - Endless Chambers, Ageless Crypts
6. Stench Of Death - Twisted Mass Of Burnt Decay (Autopsy Cover)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Black Funeral
Trve black metal mélodique - 1993 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Detherous
Death/Thrash Old-School - 2014 - Canada
|
|
|
|Förgjord
Black Metal Torturé - 1995 - Finlande
|
|
|
|Temple Of Dread
Death Metal Old-School - 2017 - Allemagne
|
|
Par RelapsoBananas
Par Holmy
Par lkea
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par AxGxB
Par Oxcidium
Par X-Death
Par RelapsoBananas
Par TarGhost
Par Oxcidium
Par Solarian