Les news du 3 Juin 2020
News
Les news du 3 Juin 2020 Paysage D'Hiver - Make Them Suffer - Sickening Horror
|»
|PAYSAGE D'HIVER (Black metal atmosphérique, Suisse) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Im Wald qui sortira le 26 juin via Kunsthall Produktionen. "Im Winterwald" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|MAKE THEM SUFFER (Ex-deathcore à tendance pop, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album How To Survive A Funeral qui sortira 5 juin via Greyscale Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Step One
2. Falling Ashes
3. Bones
4. Drown With Me
5. Erase Me
6. Soul Decay
7. Fake Your Own Death
8. How To Survive A Funeral
9. The Attendant
10. That's Just Life
|
|»
|SICKENING HORROR (Death Metal Technique, Grèce) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Chaos Revamped qui sortira le 29 juin via Pathologically Explicit Recordings. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :
1. Outburst
2. Fragments Of Time
3. Transmutation
4. Cubical Void
5. Monarch
6. Chaos Revamped
7. Dawn Of The Sick
8. Glacial Warfare
9. Loophole
10. Fire Imploded
|
