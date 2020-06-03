chargement...

Les news du 3 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 3 Juin 2020 Paysage D'Hiver - Make Them Suffer - Sickening Horror
»
(Lien direct)
PAYSAGE D'HIVER (Black metal atmosphérique, Suisse) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Im Wald qui sortira le 26 juin via Kunsthall Produktionen. "Im Winterwald" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MAKE THEM SUFFER (Ex-deathcore à tendance pop, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album How To Survive A Funeral qui sortira 5 juin via Greyscale Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Step One
2. Falling Ashes
3. Bones
4. Drown With Me
5. Erase Me
6. Soul Decay
7. Fake Your Own Death
8. How To Survive A Funeral
9. The Attendant
10. That's Just Life

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SICKENING HORROR (Death Metal Technique, Grèce) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Chaos Revamped qui sortira le 29 juin via Pathologically Explicit Recordings. Il se découvre ci-dessous avec le tracklisting :

1. Outburst
2. Fragments Of Time
3. Transmutation
4. Cubical Void
5. Monarch
6. Chaos Revamped
7. Dawn Of The Sick
8. Glacial Warfare
9. Loophole
10. Fire Imploded

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
3 Juin 2020
