»

(Lien direct) MAKE THEM SUFFER (Ex-deathcore à tendance pop, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album How To Survive A Funeral qui sortira 5 juin via Greyscale Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Step One

2. Falling Ashes

3. Bones

4. Drown With Me

5. Erase Me

6. Soul Decay

7. Fake Your Own Death

8. How To Survive A Funeral

9. The Attendant

10. That's Just Life



