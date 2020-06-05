|
Les news du 5 Juin 2020
Les news du 5 Juin 2020 Wardruna - Cannibal Corpse - Ensiferum - Leprophiliac - Behold the Arctopus - K.F.R. - Neanderthal Noise Machine - Decline of the I - Sanctifying Ritual - Soulcaster - Thurisaz
|WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Lyfjaberg (Healing Mountain)", qui se découvre ci-dessous :
|CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) est actuellement en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album prévu pour la fin de l'année. Affaire à suivre !
|ENSIFERUM (Folk / Heavy Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Thalassic qui sortira le 20 juillet via Metal Blade. "Rum, Women, Victory" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|Intitulé Necrosis, le premier album de LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er juin sur Rescued From Life Records. Ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Jigoku Shoujo" :
01. To The Abyss And Back
02. Decomposition In Vitro
03. Infesting The Intruder (Bandcamp)
04. Fatal Frame
05. Jigoku Shoujo
06. Insision Of Exsanguination
07. Monolith
08. Toxic Waste Dilution
09. The Bile Squeezer
|BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS (Technical Progressive Metal, USA) propose son nouvel album Hapeleptic Overtrove en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 12 juin via Willowtip Records.
|K.F.R. (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, France) sortira son nouveau disque Nihilist le 30 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ô Mastema
2. Lord of the Flies
3. Insect Boy
4. Mastema, Ruler of Larvae
5. Nihilist
6. Exil Métaphysique
7. I'm a Sick Painter
8. All I See is You
9. It's not Over Yet (The Raping of Symphony 7)
|NEANDERTHAL NOISE MACHINE (Heavy Metal, ) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 28 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Caligüla
2. Snorting Shit On Your Tïts
3. Rölling Through The Night
4. Dirty Jailbait Asshöle
5. Red-Lïght Streets
6. Wild, Dirty & No Remörse!
|DECLINE OF THE I (Post-Black Metal, France) a commencé l'enregistrement d'un nouvel opus, premier volet d'une trilogée basée sur l'œuvre du philosophe danois Søren Kierkegaard.
|SANCTIFYING RITUAL (Death Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length éponyme en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions.
|SOULCASTER (Heavy Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier EP Maelstrom of Death and Steel le 28 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Truthless of Shinovar
2. Shardbearer
3. The Wretch
4. The Heretic's Apprentice
5. From Abamabar To Urithiru
|THURISAZ (Atmospheric Death/Black, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Monologue" issu de son prochain album Re-Incentive à venir le 1er septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. In-Balance
2. The Veil
3. Monologue
4. Illuminight
5. Exemption
6. Isle Of No-Man
7. Eternity Expires
