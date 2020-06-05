»

(Lien direct) K.F.R. (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, France) sortira son nouveau disque Nihilist le 30 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Ô Mastema

2. Lord of the Flies

3. Insect Boy

4. Mastema, Ruler of Larvae

5. Nihilist

6. Exil Métaphysique

7. I'm a Sick Painter

8. All I See is You

9. It's not Over Yet (The Raping of Symphony 7)















