Les news du 6 Juin 2020
 Les news du 6 Juin 2020 - D... (N)
Par Ander		   
Convocation
 Convocation - Ashes Coalesce (C)
Par lkea		   
Vader
 Vader - Solitude In Madness (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Live Suffer Die
 Live Suffer Die - A Voice f... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 2 Juin 2020
 Les news du 2 Juin 2020 - D... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Downset
 Downset - downset. (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sons Of A Wanted Man
 Sons Of A Wanted Man - Kenoma (C)
Par dominiquelef...		   
Spell
 Spell - Opulent Decay (C)
Par Holmy		   
Pilori
 Pilori - À Nos Morts (C)
Par lkea		   
Wayward Dawn
 Wayward Dawn - Haven Of Lies (C)
Par Keyser		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Cemetarian
 Cemetarian - Tomb Of Morbid... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Morguiliath
 Morguiliath - Age of Misant... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2020
 Les news du 29 Mai 2020 - A... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Verse
 Verse - Aggression (C)
Par RelapsoBananas		   
October Falls
 October Falls - A Fall of a... (C)
Par TarGhost		   

Les news du 6 Juin 2020

Deathstorm - Defeated Sanity - Magick Touch - Descend - Ormskrik - Astriferous - Lantern
DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) propose le titre "Sulphuric Scents" extrait de son nouvel opus For Dread Shall Reign à venir le 31 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Unforgotten Wounds
2. Blades of Delusion
3. Bloodlusted
4. Ripping and Tearing
5. Sulphuric Scents
6. The Mourning / Funereal Depths
7. Toxic Devotion
8. Stygian Black
9. Human Individual Metamorphosis

 DEFEATED SANITY

DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" à la basse pour le morceau "Propelled Into Sacrilege" de son nouvel album The Sanguinary Impetus qui sort le 24 juillet chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Phytodigestion
2. Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation
3. Conceived Through Savagery
4. Insecta Incendium
5. Entity Dissolving Entity
6. Arboreously Transfixed
7. Propelled into Sacrilege
8. Drivelling Putrefaction
9. Dislimbing the Ostracized

 MAGICK TOUCH

MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Bad Decisions" figurant sur son nouveau disque Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll prévu le 26 juin via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo
2. Watchman's Requiem
3. To the Limit
4. Love is a Heart Disease
5. Ready for the Quake
6. Bad Decisions
7. Phantom Friend
8. Waiting for the Parasites
9. Daggers Dance
10. Doomsday I'm in Love

 DESCEND

DESCEND (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a publié le morceau "Lily"extrait de son nouvel opus The Deviant à paraître le 26 juin sur Aftermath Music.

 ORMSKRIK

ORMSKRIK (Blackened Thrash Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son premier full-length éponyme chez Fysisk Format Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son premier EP The Lower Levels of Sentience le 7 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle), Pulverised Records (CD) et Desert Wastelands Productions (cassette). Tracklist :

1. Ghost Universe [4:37]
2. Exercises In Tantric Sorcery [4:34]
3. Myriad Of Grotesquerie [4:20]
LANTERN

LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Dimensions le 10 juillet sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Strange Nebula
2. Beings
3. Portraits
4. Cauldron of Souls
5. Shrine of Revelation
Thrasho Keyser
6 Juin 2020
Thrasho Keyser
6 Juin 2020
Shaytan

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
06/06/2020 12:13
J'aime pas ces vidéos playthrough, c'est toujours un morceau qu'y a déjà fuité qui ait choisi, du coup je les regardent jamais, du moins en entier... J'aimerais juste entendre l'instrument seul, sans le morceau derrière. C'était ma minute pinaillage.
Keyser citer
Keyser
06/06/2020 09:21
Impressionnante la vidéo bass playthrough de Defeated Sanity, pour un des titres du nouvel album que je préfère. Là ça marrie parfaitement technique, brutalité, groove et efficacité. Pas toujours le cas sur d'autres morceaux du nouveau.

