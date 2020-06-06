|
Les news du 6 Juin 2020
News
Les news du 6 Juin 2020 Deathstorm - Defeated Sanity - Magick Touch - Descend - Ormskrik - Astriferous - Lantern
|DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) propose le titre "Sulphuric Scents" extrait de son nouvel opus For Dread Shall Reign à venir le 31 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Unforgotten Wounds
2. Blades of Delusion
3. Bloodlusted
4. Ripping and Tearing
5. Sulphuric Scents
6. The Mourning / Funereal Depths
7. Toxic Devotion
8. Stygian Black
9. Human Individual Metamorphosis
|DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Death Technique, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" à la basse pour le morceau "Propelled Into Sacrilege" de son nouvel album The Sanguinary Impetus qui sort le 24 juillet chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Phytodigestion
2. Imposed Corporeal Inhabitation
3. Conceived Through Savagery
4. Insecta Incendium
5. Entity Dissolving Entity
6. Arboreously Transfixed
7. Propelled into Sacrilege
8. Drivelling Putrefaction
9. Dislimbing the Ostracized
|MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Bad Decisions" figurant sur son nouveau disque Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll prévu le 26 juin via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo
2. Watchman's Requiem
3. To the Limit
4. Love is a Heart Disease
5. Ready for the Quake
6. Bad Decisions
7. Phantom Friend
8. Waiting for the Parasites
9. Daggers Dance
10. Doomsday I'm in Love
|DESCEND (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a publié le morceau "Lily"extrait de son nouvel opus The Deviant à paraître le 26 juin sur Aftermath Music.
|ORMSKRIK (Blackened Thrash Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son premier full-length éponyme chez Fysisk Format Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) sortira son premier EP The Lower Levels of Sentience le 7 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle), Pulverised Records (CD) et Desert Wastelands Productions (cassette). Tracklist :
1. Ghost Universe [4:37]
2. Exercises In Tantric Sorcery [4:34]
3. Myriad Of Grotesquerie [4:20]
4. Necrohallucination [6:59]
|LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Dimensions le 10 juillet sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Strange Nebula
2. Beings
3. Portraits
4. Cauldron of Souls
5. Shrine of Revelation
6. Monolith Abyssal Dimensions)
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
J'aime pas ces vidéos playthrough, c'est toujours un morceau qu'y a déjà fuité qui ait choisi, du coup je les regardent jamais, du moins en entier... J'aimerais juste entendre l'instrument seul, sans le morceau derrière. C'était ma minute pinaillage.
Impressionnante la vidéo bass playthrough de Defeated Sanity, pour un des titres du nouvel album que je préfère. Là ça marrie parfaitement technique, brutalité, groove et efficacité. Pas toujours le cas sur d'autres morceaux du nouveau.
