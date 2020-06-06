»

(Lien direct) MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Bad Decisions" figurant sur son nouveau disque Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll prévu le 26 juin via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :



1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo

2. Watchman's Requiem

3. To the Limit

4. Love is a Heart Disease

5. Ready for the Quake

6. Bad Decisions

7. Phantom Friend

8. Waiting for the Parasites

9. Daggers Dance

10. Doomsday I'm in Love



