Les news du 8 Juin 2020
Les news du 8 Juin 2020 Watertank - Terminal Nation - Tsjuder - Heresiarch - Antediluvian - Wardruna
|WATERTANK (Post-Hardcore, France) vient de poster le clip (sur les images détournées du film WarGames) de "Suffogaze", premier extrait de son troisième album intitulé Silent Running. Sortie prévue le 4 septembre en autoproduction :
01. Envision
02. Suffogaze
03. Silent Running
04. The Ejector Side
05. Spiritless
06. Timezone
07. Beholders
08. Thing Of The Past
09. Building World
10. Cryptobiosis
|»
|TERMINAL NATION (Hardcore/Metal, USA) vient de signer sur 20 Buck Spin Records pour la sortie le 7 août prochain de son nouvel album intitulé Holocene Extinction. Ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Cognitive Dissonance
02. Arsenic Earth
03. Holocene Extinction
04. Master Plan
05. Revenge
06. Thirst To Burn
07. Orange Bottle Prison
08. Leather Envy
09. Expired Utopia
10. Death For Profit
11. Caskets Of The Poor
12. Disciple Of Deceit
13. Age Of Turmoil
|»
|TSJUDER (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur historique Antichristian, tout en confirmant l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album cette année. Le communiqué se lit ici :
Tsjuder legions!
We have been silent for a while. But fear not! We have been working intensively with our next album, which we will start recording this year. More news about this will follow soon!
Furthermore, Tsjuder and Anti-Christian have parted ways. Anti-Christian has handled the drums in Tsjuder excellently for 20 years and we wish him all the best for the future.
Nag & Draugluin
|»
|HERESIARCH (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) et ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) sortiront un Split intitulé Defleshing The Serpent Infinity le 31 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Le tracklisting est le suivant :
1. Heresiarch - Lupine Epoch
2. Heresiarch - Excarnation
3. Heresiarch - No Sanctuary
4. Antediluvian - Slipstream Of Levi
5. Antediluvian - Prelude
|»
|WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau à travers la vidéo de "Lyfjaberg". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Kvitravn à paraître le 22 janvier 2021.
