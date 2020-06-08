Les news du 8 Juin 2020 News Les news du 8 Juin 2020 Watertank - Terminal Nation - Tsjuder - Heresiarch - Antediluvian - Wardruna » (Lien direct) WATERTANK (Post-Hardcore, France) vient de poster le clip (sur les images détournées du film WarGames) de "Suffogaze", premier extrait de son troisième album intitulé Silent Running. Sortie prévue le 4 septembre en autoproduction :



» (Lien direct) TERMINAL NATION (Hardcore/Metal, USA) vient de signer sur 20 Buck Spin Records pour la sortie le 7 août prochain de son nouvel album intitulé Holocene Extinction. Ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :



» (Lien direct) TSJUDER (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur historique Antichristian, tout en confirmant l'enregistrement d'un nouvel album cette année. Le communiqué se lit ici :



Tsjuder legions!



We have been silent for a while. But fear not! We have been working intensively with our next album, which we will start recording this year. More news about this will follow soon!



Furthermore, Tsjuder and Anti-Christian have parted ways. Anti-Christian has handled the drums in Tsjuder excellently for 20 years and we wish him all the best for the future.



Nag & Draugluin

» (Lien direct) HERESIARCH (Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) et ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) sortiront un Split intitulé Defleshing The Serpent Infinity le 31 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Le tracklisting est le suivant :



1. Heresiarch - Lupine Epoch

2. Heresiarch - Excarnation

3. Heresiarch - No Sanctuary

4. Antediluvian - Slipstream Of Levi

5. Antediluvian - Prelude

» (Lien direct) WARDRUNA (Ambient / Folk, Norvège) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau à travers la vidéo de "Lyfjaberg". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Kvitravn à paraître le 22 janvier 2021.





