(Lien direct) OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouvel album The Fall of the Celestial Throne le 28 août chez Willowtip Records. Trackist :



1. Incinerating Winds of the Apocalypse

2. From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments

3. The Host of Hell at the Portal of Regeneration

4. After the Charred Staff of Devil

5. Hammering Upon the Fortresses of Faith

6. Marching on the Bones of Burned Churches

7. The Epoch of Desecrating at the Righteous

8. Light Devouring Blackness

9. Obey the Dark Lord



