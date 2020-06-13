OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouvel album The Fall of the Celestial Throne le 28 août chez Willowtip Records. Trackist :
1. Incinerating Winds of the Apocalypse
2. From the Mouth of Infinity of Torments
3. The Host of Hell at the Portal of Regeneration
4. After the Charred Staff of Devil
5. Hammering Upon the Fortresses of Faith
6. Marching on the Bones of Burned Churches
7. The Epoch of Desecrating at the Righteous
8. Light Devouring Blackness
9. Obey the Dark Lord
SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment Kyle Severn de Incantation, USA) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Skeletal Firestorm" tiré de son nouveau long-format The Forbidden Arts prévu le 26 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Skeletal Firestorm
2. Archons of the Final Creation
3. Trow of Tragedy
4. Master of Thralls
5. Necromantic Wellspring
6. Glorified In Bloodsmoke
7. The Laundress
8. Black Bile of Ceres
9. The Moors, The Madness
10. Veins of Perdition
11. Speculum In Blood
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Day" extrait de son nouvel opus Condemnation à venir le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea
OSSUARY ANEX (Brutal Death, Russie) sortira son nouvel album Obscurantism Apogee le 22 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Contempt of God
2. Firestorm
3. Obscurantism Apogee
4. Revelation (Apocalypsis Ioannis)
5. Path to Golgotha
6. We Are the Antichrist
7. According to their Deeds
8. The Beyond-Man
9. The Great and Celestial Massacre
