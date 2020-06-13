chargement...

Les news du 13 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 13 Juin 2020 Shed the Skin - Gutvoid - Valgrind - Ossuary Anex
»
(Lien direct)
SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment Kyle Severn de Incantation, USA) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Skeletal Firestorm" tiré de son nouveau long-format The Forbidden Arts prévu le 26 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Skeletal Firestorm
2. Archons of the Final Creation
3. Trow of Tragedy
4. Master of Thralls
5. Necromantic Wellspring
6. Glorified In Bloodsmoke
7. The Laundress
8. Black Bile of Ceres
9. The Moors, The Madness
10. Veins of Perdition
11. Speculum In Blood

»
(Lien direct)
GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son premier EP Astral Bestiary le 28 août chez Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. They Came Dripping from the Stars [6:11]
2. Entranced by a Frozen Dawn [11:26]
3. Pilgrimage to the Necropolis Ruins [5:53]

»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Day" extrait de son nouvel opus Condemnation à venir le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OSSUARY ANEX (Brutal Death, Russie) sortira son nouvel album Obscurantism Apogee le 22 septembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Contempt of God
2. Firestorm
3. Obscurantism Apogee
4. Revelation (Apocalypsis Ioannis)
5. Path to Golgotha
6. We Are the Antichrist
7. According to their Deeds
8. The Beyond-Man
9. The Great and Celestial Massacre

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
13 Juin 2020
Shaytan

