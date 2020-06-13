»

(Lien direct) SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment Kyle Severn de Incantation, USA) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Skeletal Firestorm" tiré de son nouveau long-format The Forbidden Arts prévu le 26 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



1. Skeletal Firestorm

2. Archons of the Final Creation

3. Trow of Tragedy

4. Master of Thralls

5. Necromantic Wellspring

6. Glorified In Bloodsmoke

7. The Laundress

8. Black Bile of Ceres

9. The Moors, The Madness

10. Veins of Perdition

11. Speculum In Blood