Les news du 18 Juin 2020
Les news du 18 Juin 2020 Convulse - Oči Vlka - Varathron - Draghkar - Alekhine's Gun - Beast of Damnation - Fordomth - Putrid Offal
|CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Summoning" tiré de son nouveau disque Deathstar à paraître le 30 octobre via Transcending Records. Tracklist :
Extreme Dark Light
Whirlwind
The Summoning
Chernobyl
We Sold Our Soul for Rock'n Roll
Deathstar
Make Humanica Great Again
Light My Day
The End
|OČI VLKA (Blackened Death/Grind/Doom, République Tchèque) sortira sa première démo Demo le 15 juillet sur Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. I. ..................................
2. II. Vnimani Zivota Na Prahu Smrti
3. III. .................................
4. IV. Basnikovi
5. V. ...................................
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira le 25 septembre chez Agonia Records un live pour son 30ème anniversaire, Glorification Under The Latin Moon. Il a été enregistré le 4 août 2019 à São Paulo au Brésil. Les détails :
01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty a the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
Formats:
- Digipak CD,
- Gatefold DLP,
- Limited Red Splatter Gatefold DLP,
- Limited Royal Blue Gatefold DLP,
- T-shirt.
|DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Drawn and Quartered, Azath, Vastum et Deskryptor, USA) sortira son premier full-length At The Crossroad of Infinity le 27 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The First Death
2. Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth
3. An Erosion of the Eternal Soul
4. Seeking Oblivion
5. Pursued by Black Forms
6. At The Crossroads of Infinity
|ALEKHINE'S GUN (Death/Groove/Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "21" et qui figurera sur son prochain EP Year of the Lazerus à venir dans le courant de l'année.
|BEAST OF DAMNATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne un clip pour le titre "Battle Rage" extrait de son dernier opus Dawn Of The Beast sorti en décembre 2019.
|FORDOMTH (Blackened Funeral Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Is, Qui Mortem Audit le 26 juin sur Auric Records. Tracklist :
01. Esse (08:51)
02. Audere (08:02)
03. Scire (06:41)
04. Mors (07:42)
05. - (05:32)
Durée totale 36:48
|PUTRID OFFAL (Death / Grind, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sicknesses Obsessions qui sortira le 11 septembre via Xenokorp. "Heaven's Door" se découvre ci-dessous :
OĆI VLKA : c'est imprononçable mais aussi impressionnant. Wow encore une pépite qui sort chez Caligari. Merci pour la découverte !
