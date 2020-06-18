»

(Lien direct) DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Drawn and Quartered, Azath, Vastum et Deskryptor, USA) sortira son premier full-length At The Crossroad of Infinity le 27 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :



1. The First Death

2. Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth

3. An Erosion of the Eternal Soul

4. Seeking Oblivion

5. Pursued by Black Forms

6. At The Crossroads of Infinity