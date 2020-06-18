|
Les news du 18 Juin 2020
Les news du 18 Juin 2020 Dunwich - Hail Spirit Noir - Flame - Insatanity - The Rite - Inhalement - Torrefy - Convulse - Oči Vlka - Varathron - Draghkar - Alekhine's Gun - Beast of Damnation - Fordomth - Putrid Offal
|DUNWICH (Blackened Doom/Progressive/Darkwave/Post-Punk, Russie) a signé sur Caligari Records pour la sortie de son premier longue-durée Tail-Tied Hearts le 21 août. Tracklist :
1. Glow
2. Through the Dense Woods
3. Solitude
4. Wooden Heart
5. Mouth Of Darkness
6. Fall
7. Sanctuary
8. The Sea
|HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouveau disque Eden In Reverse en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci sort demain via Agonia Records.
|FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) fera son retour avec un nouvel EP, Ignis Spiritus, à paraître le 21 août sur Primitive Reaction. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Firespirit of Rebellion
3. Primordial Storm
4. Astral Crypt
5. Force and Fire
|INSATANITY (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Demons Within Creation" issu de son nouvel opus Hymns of The Gods Before prévu demain chez CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. Seed Of Baal
2. Ashes Of The Apostle
3. Whose Hand Embalms
4. Demons Within Creation
5. Upon The Ivory Throne
6. Cross Of Deception
7. Eidolon Of The Blind
8. Trail Of Terror
9. When Satan Rules His World [Bonus Track]*
*Deicide cover
|THE RITE (Black/Doom, Danemark/Italie) offre son premier full-length Liturgy of the Black en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions.
|INHALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 17 juillet de son nouvel EP Eternally Stoned. Tracklist :
1. MJ Ultra
2. Unsmokeable
3. Drowning In Reclaim
4. Eternally Stoned
|TORREFY (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Torrn Apart By Machinery" tiré de son nouvel album Life Is Bad à venir le 1er juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Sarcophony
2. Eye of the Swarm
3. Outrun By Wolves
4. GFYD
5. Arborequiem
6. The Thin Line
7. Cells
8. Torrn Apart By Machinery
9. Plague of Empires
|CONVULSE (Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Summoning" tiré de son nouveau disque Deathstar à paraître le 30 octobre via Transcending Records. Tracklist :
Extreme Dark Light
Whirlwind
The Summoning
Chernobyl
We Sold Our Soul for Rock'n Roll
Deathstar
Make Humanica Great Again
Light My Day
The End
|OČI VLKA (Blackened Death/Grind/Doom, République Tchèque) sortira sa première démo Demo le 15 juillet sur Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. I. ..................................
2. II. Vnimani Zivota Na Prahu Smrti
3. III. .................................
4. IV. Basnikovi
5. V. ...................................
|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira le 25 septembre chez Agonia Records un live pour son 30ème anniversaire, Glorification Under The Latin Moon. Il a été enregistré le 4 août 2019 à São Paulo au Brésil. Les détails :
01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty a the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)
Formats:
- Digipak CD,
- Gatefold DLP,
- Limited Red Splatter Gatefold DLP,
- Limited Royal Blue Gatefold DLP,
- T-shirt.
|DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Drawn and Quartered, Azath, Vastum et Deskryptor, USA) sortira son premier full-length At The Crossroad of Infinity le 27 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The First Death
2. Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth
3. An Erosion of the Eternal Soul
4. Seeking Oblivion
5. Pursued by Black Forms
6. At The Crossroads of Infinity
|ALEKHINE'S GUN (Death/Groove/Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "21" et qui figurera sur son prochain EP Year of the Lazerus à venir dans le courant de l'année.
|BEAST OF DAMNATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne un clip pour le titre "Battle Rage" extrait de son dernier opus Dawn Of The Beast sorti en décembre 2019.
|FORDOMTH (Blackened Funeral Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Is, Qui Mortem Audit le 26 juin sur Auric Records. Tracklist :
01. Esse (08:51)
02. Audere (08:02)
03. Scire (06:41)
04. Mors (07:42)
05. - (05:32)
Durée totale 36:48
|PUTRID OFFAL (Death / Grind, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sicknesses Obsessions qui sortira le 11 septembre via Xenokorp. "Heaven's Door" se découvre ci-dessous :
OĆI VLKA : c'est imprononçable mais aussi impressionnant. Wow encore une pépite qui sort chez Caligari. Merci pour la découverte !
18/06/2020 11:12