Les news du 19 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 19 Juin 2020 Primal Fear - Mercyless - Serment - Possession
»
(Lien direct)
PRIMAL FEAR (100% pur Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Metal Commando qui sortira le 17 juillet via Nuclear Blast. "I Am Alive" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album The Mother Of All Plagues qui sortira le 21 août via Xenokorp. "All Souls Are Mine" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERMENT (Black Metal, Québec) propose son premier full-length Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 juin via Sepulchral Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
POSSESSION (Thrash/Death, USA) va sortir une double compilation intitulée Disentombed Manifestations le 26 août sur Xtreem Music comprenant toute sa discographie. Tracklist :

- CD 1 -
"Eternally Haunt" (Album '95)
01. Opening a Doorway Into the Occult (Intro) /
Beyond the Grave
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. The Mastery
04. Legion
05. The Return
06. Despair (inst.)
07. Shades of Death
08. Steel Jaws of Fate
09. Possessed
10. Rebirth
"Scourge & Fire" (MCD '97)
11. Scourge & Fire
12. Danse Macabre
13. Shrine (King Diamond cover)
14. The Manifestation [unreleased '98]
15. Revelations (Iron Maiden cover) ['98]

- CD 2-
"The Unnameable Suffering" (MCD '93)
01. Seer’s Vision
02. Sounds of Sorrow
03. Have No Fear
"Mad Crazed & Violent" (Demo '92/'93)
04. Seer's Vision
05. Danse Macabre
06. Shades of Death
07. The Mastery
08. Have No Fear
"Unreleased Demo " (Demo '95)
09. Possessed
10. Beyond the Grave
11. Legion
12. Steel Jaws of Fate
13. Rebirth
14. The Return

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
19 Juin 2020
Shaytan

