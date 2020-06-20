»

(Lien direct) SPIRIT ADRIFT (Doom, USA) vient de sortir via 20 Buck Spin Records un nouveau EP intitulé Angel & Abyss Redux EP. Disponible uniquement au format numérique, l'intégralité des fonds récoltés seront reversés à l'association NAACP Legal Defense Fund :



01. Angel & Abyss Redux

02. I Think Of Demons (Roky Erickson & The Aliens Cover)

03. The Wind Cries Mary (Jimi Hendrix Experience Cover)



<a href="http://listen.20buckspin.com/album/angel-abyss-redux-ep">Angel & Abyss Redux EP by Spirit Adrift</a>



A special digital only release from Spirit Adrift to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. 100% of sales will be donated. There are no plans for a physical release.



Nate Garrett a écrit : When Marcus and I caught wind that Bandcamp was donating its proceeds on June 19 2020 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, we felt compelled to contribute somehow. Since our forthcoming record has zero clean guitar on it, we thought it would be cool to do something with an “unplugged” type of vibe.



After speaking with Dave at 20 Buck Spin, the idea grew beyond just the initial thought of reworking Angel & Abyss. I’ve been wanting to cover I Think Of Demons since the beginning of the band, so that was an obvious choice. The Wind Cries Mary is one of the first songs I ever learned to play, and Hendrix is the reason I picked up a guitar in the first place. Another obvious choice.



Marcus and I tracked our parts at home, and fortunately some friends hopped onboard to help out with the rest. Thank you to Leon Del Muerte, Joe Rowland, and Max at Brouemaster Visual Decay for coming through in a clinch on such a sporadic and last-minute project. Thank you to Dave at 20 Buck Spin for being down to put it out without any hesitation. And thank you to everyone who is standing up for what’s right. We believe in equality, fairness, justice, and compassion for all people. We hope this little project can help affect some positive change.