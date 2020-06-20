chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
84 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Exumer
 Exumer - Hostile Defiance (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - Tome II (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par uruk		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - Walk Bey... (C)
Par Archi		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2020
 Les news du 18 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Sorrow
 Sorrow - Hatred And Disgust (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Annihilator
 Annihilator - Sadistic Ball... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Thou
 Thou - Summit (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 15 Juin 2020
 Les news du 15 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Lunar Shadow
 Lunar Shadow - The Smokeles... (C)
Par uruk		   
Miscarriage
 Miscarriage - Imminent Horror (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 20 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 20 Juin 2020 Temple Of Dread - Marthe - SAD - Spirit Adrift - Skeleton - Expander - Primitive Man - THÆTAS
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) intitulé World Sacrifice sortira le 24 juillet prochain sur Testimony Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. World Sacrifice
02. Commands From A Black Soul
03. Enforcers Of The Vile
04. Symbiotic Delusion
05. Machine
06. Alive I Rot
07. Dedication
08. Sold Baptism (Morgoth Cover)
09. Blood Craving Mantra

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARTHE (Heavy/Doom, Italie) est un one-woman band italien dont la première démo intitulée Sisters Of Darkness vient de paraître sur Caligari Records. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Sisters Of Darkness
02. Married To A Grave
03. Ave Mysteris
04. Awake Arise Silence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son septième album intitulé Misty Breath Of Ancient Forests cette année sur Purity Through Fire. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "White Death" :

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRIT ADRIFT (Doom, USA) vient de sortir via 20 Buck Spin Records un nouveau EP intitulé Angel & Abyss Redux EP. Disponible uniquement au format numérique, l'intégralité des fonds récoltés seront reversés à l'association NAACP Legal Defense Fund :

01. Angel & Abyss Redux
02. I Think Of Demons (Roky Erickson & The Aliens Cover)
03. The Wind Cries Mary (Jimi Hendrix Experience Cover)



A special digital only release from Spirit Adrift to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. 100% of sales will be donated. There are no plans for a physical release.

Nate Garrett a écrit : When Marcus and I caught wind that Bandcamp was donating its proceeds on June 19 2020 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, we felt compelled to contribute somehow. Since our forthcoming record has zero clean guitar on it, we thought it would be cool to do something with an “unplugged” type of vibe.

After speaking with Dave at 20 Buck Spin, the idea grew beyond just the initial thought of reworking Angel & Abyss. I’ve been wanting to cover I Think Of Demons since the beginning of the band, so that was an obvious choice. The Wind Cries Mary is one of the first songs I ever learned to play, and Hendrix is the reason I picked up a guitar in the first place. Another obvious choice.

Marcus and I tracked our parts at home, and fortunately some friends hopped onboard to help out with the rest. Thank you to Leon Del Muerte, Joe Rowland, and Max at Brouemaster Visual Decay for coming through in a clinch on such a sporadic and last-minute project. Thank you to Dave at 20 Buck Spin for being down to put it out without any hesitation. And thank you to everyone who is standing up for what’s right. We believe in equality, fairness, justice, and compassion for all people. We hope this little project can help affect some positive change. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Sword", troisième extrait du premier album de SKELETON (Black Metal, Punk, USA) qui sortira le 10 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records :

01. Skeleton
02. Mark Of Death (Bandcamp)
03. The Sword
04. T.O.A.D.
05. Ring Of Fire
06. At War
07. Taste Of Blood
08. Victory
09. A Far Away Land
10. Turned To Stone
11. Catacombs (Bandcamp)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXPANDER (Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Neuropunk Boostergang le 21 août via Profound Lore Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" :

01. Wretched Warez
02. Megacorp
03. Hyper-Flesh Aedificium
04. Waste Ranger
05. Cryptosteal
06. Loyalty Illusion (R.A.T.)
07. Rejunkulizer
08. Neuropunk Boostergang
09. Obsoletor
10. C.O.III: Quest For A Future

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 14 août via Relapse Records que sortira le nouvel album de PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise, USA) intitulé Immersion. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Lifer" :

01. The Lifer
02. Entity
03. Menacing
04. ∞
05. Foul
06. Consumption

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THÆTAS (Death Metal, USA) rejoint les rangs de l'écurie Maggot Stomp Records pour la sortie le 26 juin de son premier album intitulé Shrines To Absurdity. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dearth" :

01. All Consuming Dread
02. Blood Distillery
03. Dearth
04. Shrines To Absurdity
05. Thlth
06. Disassociated
07. Envy The Stillborn
08. Isixhenxe
09. Greenhaven

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
20 Juin 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man
Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Spirit Adrift
 Spirit Adrift
Doom trad' - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread
Death Metal Old-School - 2017 - Allemagne		   
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
Lire le podcast
Gravesend
Preparations For Human Disp...
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
Tome II
Lire la chronique
Exumer
Hostile Defiance
Lire la chronique
Lurid Panacea
The Insidious Poisons
Lire la chronique
Winterfylleth
The Reckoning Dawn
Lire la chronique
Thou
Summit
Lire la chronique
Sorrow
Hatred And Disgust
Lire la chronique
Annihilator
Sadistic Ballistic
Lire la chronique
Duality
Elements (EP)
Lire la chronique
Daggers
Neon Noir Erotica
Lire la chronique
Naxen
Towards the Tomb of Times
Lire la chronique
Unmerciful
Wrath Encompassed
Lire la chronique
Death the Leveller
II
Lire la chronique
Revenge
Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
Lire la chronique
Violent Hammer
Riders Of The Wasteland
Lire la chronique
Chepang
Chatta
Lire la chronique
Neptunian Maximalism
Éons
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Ignorance Exalted (EP)
Lire la chronique
Numinous
Numinous
Lire la chronique
Candlemass
Epicus Doomicus Metallicus
Lire la chronique
Cosmic Putrefaction
The Horizons Towards Which ...
Lire la chronique
Thecodontion
Supercontinent
Lire la chronique
Algebra
Pulse?
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Obsidian
Lire la chronique
Devangelic
Ersetu
Lire la chronique
diSEMBOWELMENT
Transcendence Into The Peri...
Lire la chronique
Behold the Arctopus
Hapeleptic Overtrove
Lire la chronique
Embrional
Evil Dead
Lire la chronique
Kryptamok
Verisaarna
Lire la chronique