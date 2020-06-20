|
Les news du 20 Juin 2020
Temple Of Dread - Marthe - SAD - Spirit Adrift - Skeleton - Expander - Primitive Man - THÆTAS
|Le nouvel album de TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) intitulé World Sacrifice sortira le 24 juillet prochain sur Testimony Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. World Sacrifice
02. Commands From A Black Soul
03. Enforcers Of The Vile
04. Symbiotic Delusion
05. Machine
06. Alive I Rot
07. Dedication
08. Sold Baptism (Morgoth Cover)
09. Blood Craving Mantra
|
|»
|MARTHE (Heavy/Doom, Italie) est un one-woman band italien dont la première démo intitulée Sisters Of Darkness vient de paraître sur Caligari Records. Celle-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Sisters Of Darkness
02. Married To A Grave
03. Ave Mysteris
04. Awake Arise Silence
|
|»
|SAD (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son septième album intitulé Misty Breath Of Ancient Forests cette année sur Purity Through Fire. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "White Death" :
|
|»
|SPIRIT ADRIFT (Doom, USA) vient de sortir via 20 Buck Spin Records un nouveau EP intitulé Angel & Abyss Redux EP. Disponible uniquement au format numérique, l'intégralité des fonds récoltés seront reversés à l'association NAACP Legal Defense Fund :
01. Angel & Abyss Redux
02. I Think Of Demons (Roky Erickson & The Aliens Cover)
03. The Wind Cries Mary (Jimi Hendrix Experience Cover)
A special digital only release from Spirit Adrift to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. 100% of sales will be donated. There are no plans for a physical release.
Nate Garrett a écrit : When Marcus and I caught wind that Bandcamp was donating its proceeds on June 19 2020 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, we felt compelled to contribute somehow. Since our forthcoming record has zero clean guitar on it, we thought it would be cool to do something with an “unplugged” type of vibe.
After speaking with Dave at 20 Buck Spin, the idea grew beyond just the initial thought of reworking Angel & Abyss. I’ve been wanting to cover I Think Of Demons since the beginning of the band, so that was an obvious choice. The Wind Cries Mary is one of the first songs I ever learned to play, and Hendrix is the reason I picked up a guitar in the first place. Another obvious choice.
Marcus and I tracked our parts at home, and fortunately some friends hopped onboard to help out with the rest. Thank you to Leon Del Muerte, Joe Rowland, and Max at Brouemaster Visual Decay for coming through in a clinch on such a sporadic and last-minute project. Thank you to Dave at 20 Buck Spin for being down to put it out without any hesitation. And thank you to everyone who is standing up for what’s right. We believe in equality, fairness, justice, and compassion for all people. We hope this little project can help affect some positive change.
|
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "The Sword", troisième extrait du premier album de SKELETON (Black Metal, Punk, USA) qui sortira le 10 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records :
01. Skeleton
02. Mark Of Death (Bandcamp)
03. The Sword
04. T.O.A.D.
05. Ring Of Fire
06. At War
07. Taste Of Blood
08. Victory
09. A Far Away Land
10. Turned To Stone
11. Catacombs (Bandcamp)
|
|»
|EXPANDER (Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Neuropunk Boostergang le 21 août via Profound Lore Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Hyper-Flesh Aedificium" :
01. Wretched Warez
02. Megacorp
03. Hyper-Flesh Aedificium
04. Waste Ranger
05. Cryptosteal
06. Loyalty Illusion (R.A.T.)
07. Rejunkulizer
08. Neuropunk Boostergang
09. Obsoletor
10. C.O.III: Quest For A Future
|
|»
|C'est le 14 août via Relapse Records que sortira le nouvel album de PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise, USA) intitulé Immersion. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Lifer" :
01. The Lifer
02. Entity
03. Menacing
04. ∞
05. Foul
06. Consumption
|
|»
|THÆTAS (Death Metal, USA) rejoint les rangs de l'écurie Maggot Stomp Records pour la sortie le 26 juin de son premier album intitulé Shrines To Absurdity. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Dearth" :
01. All Consuming Dread
02. Blood Distillery
03. Dearth
04. Shrines To Absurdity
05. Thlth
06. Disassociated
07. Envy The Stillborn
08. Isixhenxe
09. Greenhaven
|
|
