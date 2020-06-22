chargement...

Les news du 22 Juin 2020

Les news du 22 Juin 2020 Bastard Priest - Skeletal Remains - Dark Rites - Last Man's Breath
»
(Lien direct)
BASTARD PRIEST (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 juillet via Electric Assault Records (LP) et Chaos Records (CD), un nouveau EP intitulé Vengeance.... Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Eyes Of The Possessed" :

01. Eyes Of The Possessed
02. March Into obliteration
03. Vengeance Of The damned
04. Into The Endless Dark

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Entombment Of Chaos, le nouvel album de SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 11 septembre sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé une fois de plus Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)
02. Illusive Divinity
03. Congregation Of Flesh
04. Synthetic Impulse
05. Tombs Of Chaos
06. Enshrined In Agony (Instrumental)
07. Deissectasy
08. Torturous Ways To Obliteration
09. Eternal Hatred
10. Unfurling The Casket
11. Stench Of Paradise Burning (Disincarnate Cover) (Bonus Track)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1.Divine Duplicity
2.Goliath, the coward
3.In Stasis
4.Moira
5.Scars
6.Serena
7.Shadow God
8.The Devils Heroes
9.The Great Halcyon War

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LAST MAN'S BREATH (Melodic/Posy-Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. We Deserve
2. Insomnia
3. Of Void
4. Transcending		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
22 Juin 2020
Shaytan

