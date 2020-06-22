BASTARD PRIEST (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 juillet via Electric Assault Records (LP) et Chaos Records (CD), un nouveau EP intitulé Vengeance.... Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Eyes Of The Possessed" :
01. Eyes Of The Possessed
02. March Into obliteration
03. Vengeance Of The damned
04. Into The Endless Dark
Intitulé The Entombment Of Chaos, le nouvel album de SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 11 septembre sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé une fois de plus Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)
02. Illusive Divinity
03. Congregation Of Flesh
04. Synthetic Impulse
05. Tombs Of Chaos
06. Enshrined In Agony (Instrumental)
07. Deissectasy
08. Torturous Ways To Obliteration
09. Eternal Hatred
10. Unfurling The Casket
11. Stench Of Paradise Burning (Disincarnate Cover) (Bonus Track)
DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1.Divine Duplicity
2.Goliath, the coward
3.In Stasis
4.Moira
5.Scars
6.Serena
7.Shadow God
8.The Devils Heroes
9.The Great Halcyon War
Par lkea
Par lkea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Utferd
Par AxGxB
Par Krokodil
Par Charon Del H...
Par MoM
Par Astraldeath
Par Oxcidium
Par uruk
Par Archi
Par TarGhost
Par AxGxB
Par DARKFACHOR
Par gulo gulo