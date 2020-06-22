Les news du 22 Juin 2020
|DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1.Divine Duplicity
2.Goliath, the coward
3.In Stasis
4.Moira
5.Scars
6.Serena
7.Shadow God
8.The Devils Heroes
9.The Great Halcyon War
|LAST MAN'S BREATH (Melodic/Posy-Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. We Deserve
2. Insomnia
3. Of Void
4. Transcending
