Les news du 22 Juin 2020 News Les news du 22 Juin 2020 Dark Rites - Last Man's Breath » (Lien direct) DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1.Divine Duplicity

2.Goliath, the coward

3.In Stasis

4.Moira

5.Scars

6.Serena

7.Shadow God

8.The Devils Heroes

9.The Great Halcyon War





» (Lien direct) LAST MAN'S BREATH (Melodic/Posy-Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. We Deserve

2. Insomnia

3. Of Void

4. Transcending

