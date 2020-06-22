Les news du 22 Juin 2020 News Les news du 22 Juin 2020 Skeletal Remains - Dark Rites - Last Man's Breath » (Lien direct) The Entombment Of Chaos, le nouvel album de SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 11 septembre sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé une fois de plus Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)

02. Illusive Divinity

03. Congregation Of Flesh

04. Synthetic Impulse

05. Tombs Of Chaos

06. Enshrined In Agony (Instrumental)

07. Deissectasy

08. Torturous Ways To Obliteration

09. Eternal Hatred

10. Unfurling The Casket

11. Stench Of Paradise Burning (Disincarnate Cover) (Bonus Track)

» (Lien direct) DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1.Divine Duplicity

2.Goliath, the coward

3.In Stasis

4.Moira

5.Scars

6.Serena

7.Shadow God

8.The Devils Heroes

9.The Great Halcyon War





» (Lien direct) LAST MAN'S BREATH (Melodic/Posy-Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. We Deserve

2. Insomnia

3. Of Void

4. Transcending

Hyperion

