|Intitulé The Entombment Of Chaos, le nouvel album de SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 11 septembre sur Century Media Records. L'artwork est signé une fois de plus Dan Seagrave. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Cosmic Chasm (Intro)
02. Illusive Divinity
03. Congregation Of Flesh
04. Synthetic Impulse
05. Tombs Of Chaos
06. Enshrined In Agony (Instrumental)
07. Deissectasy
08. Torturous Ways To Obliteration
09. Eternal Hatred
10. Unfurling The Casket
11. Stench Of Paradise Burning (Disincarnate Cover) (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|DARK RITES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre/USA/Suède) sortira son nouvel album The Dark Hymns le 11 septembre sur Brutal Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Goliath, the coward" est disponible ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1.Divine Duplicity
2.Goliath, the coward
3.In Stasis
4.Moira
5.Scars
6.Serena
7.Shadow God
8.The Devils Heroes
9.The Great Halcyon War
|
|»
|LAST MAN'S BREATH (Melodic/Posy-Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. We Deserve
2. Insomnia
3. Of Void
4. Transcending
|
