chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
16
 16 - Dream Squasher (C)
Par fedaykyn		   
Les news du 22 Juin 2020
 Les news du 22 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Early Graves
 Early Graves - Goner (C)
Par lkea		   
Carach Angren
 Carach Angren - Franckenste... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Last Spire (C)
Par Utferd		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - Ugly (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Xibalba
 Xibalba - Años en Infierno (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Brutal Avengers
 Brutal Avengers - Chapter I... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
The Black Dahlia Murder
 The Black Dahlia Murder - V... (C)
Par MoM		   
Exumer
 Exumer - Hostile Defiance (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - Tome II (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par uruk		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - Walk Bey... (C)
Par Archi		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2020
 Les news du 18 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Sorrow
 Sorrow - Hatred And Disgust (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Annihilator
 Annihilator - Sadistic Ball... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 23 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 23 Juin 2020 Chernaa - Fides Inversa - Acherontas - Heathen Beast - Nordicwinter - Soul Grinder
»
(Lien direct)
CHERNAA (Post-Black Metal, République Tchèque/Russie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "As I Succumbed" issu de son premier album Empyrean Fire (2019).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIDES INVERSA (Black Metal, Italie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "I am the Iconoclasm" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Historia Nocturna qui sort le 22 juillet sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. A Wanderer's Call and Orison
3. Transcendental Lawlessness
4. The Visit
5. I Glance You with a Touch, I Touch You with a Gaze
6. Syzygy
7. I Am the Iconoclasm		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACHERONTAS (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié le titre "Kiss The Blood" extrait de son nouveau disque Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions prévue le 26 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Paradigms of Nyx
2. Κiss the Blood
3. The Brazen Experimentalist
4. Psychic Death "The Shattering of Perceptions"
5. Coiled Splendor
6. The Offering of Hemlock
7. Sermons of the Psyche
8. Μαγεια των καθρεφτων (Magick of Mirrors)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEATHEN BEAST (Black/Grindcore, Inde) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fuck The RSS" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Revolution Will Not Be Televised But It Will Be Heard sorti le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Fuck C.A.A
02. Fuck N.P.R & N.R.C
03. Fuck Modi-Shah
04. Fuck the B.J.P
05. Fuck Your Self Proclaimed Godmen
06. Fuck Your Police Brutality
07. Fuck the R.S.S
08. Fuck You Godi Media
09. Fuck Your Whatsapp University
10. Fuck Your Hindu Rashtra
11. Fuck the Economy (Modi Already Has)
12. Fuck the Congress

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NORDICWINTER (Black Metal, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Desolation au format numérique et en auto-production. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Infernal Suffering" qui ouvre son premier full-length Chronicles of Decay à venir le 3 juillet via Black Sunset. Tracklist :

01. Infernal Suffering
02. Flesh Defiler
03. Ruins of Existence
04. My Unwilling Giver
05. Morbid Masquerade
06. The Sun and the Serpent
07. The Delusionist
08. Signs Of Decline
09. March Of The Dead
10. The Withering
11. Hymn of Death (Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
23 Juin 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Azziard
 Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
2020 - Malpermesita Records		   
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
 Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
2019 - Parasitic Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Acherontas
 Acherontas
Black metal majestueux - 2007 - Grèce		   
Fides Inversa
 Fides Inversa
Blut Aus Hardcore Omega - 2006 - Italie		   
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Last Spire
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
Franckensteina Strataemontanus
Lire la chronique
Xibalba
Años en Infierno
Lire la chronique
Brutal Avengers
Chapter II - Mission to Ext...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
Lire le podcast
Gravesend
Preparations For Human Disp...
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
Tome II
Lire la chronique
Exumer
Hostile Defiance
Lire la chronique
Lurid Panacea
The Insidious Poisons
Lire la chronique
Winterfylleth
The Reckoning Dawn
Lire la chronique
Thou
Summit
Lire la chronique
Sorrow
Hatred And Disgust
Lire la chronique
Annihilator
Sadistic Ballistic
Lire la chronique
Duality
Elements (EP)
Lire la chronique
Daggers
Neon Noir Erotica
Lire la chronique
Naxen
Towards the Tomb of Times
Lire la chronique
Unmerciful
Wrath Encompassed
Lire la chronique
Death the Leveller
II
Lire la chronique
Revenge
Strike.Smother.Dehumanize
Lire la chronique
Violent Hammer
Riders Of The Wasteland
Lire la chronique
Chepang
Chatta
Lire la chronique
Neptunian Maximalism
Éons
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Ignorance Exalted (EP)
Lire la chronique
Numinous
Numinous
Lire la chronique
Candlemass
Epicus Doomicus Metallicus
Lire la chronique
Cosmic Putrefaction
The Horizons Towards Which ...
Lire la chronique
Thecodontion
Supercontinent
Lire la chronique
Algebra
Pulse?
Lire la chronique