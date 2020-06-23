»

(Lien direct) HEATHEN BEAST (Black/Grindcore, Inde) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fuck The RSS" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Revolution Will Not Be Televised But It Will Be Heard sorti le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. Fuck C.A.A

02. Fuck N.P.R & N.R.C

03. Fuck Modi-Shah

04. Fuck the B.J.P

05. Fuck Your Self Proclaimed Godmen

06. Fuck Your Police Brutality

07. Fuck the R.S.S

08. Fuck You Godi Media

09. Fuck Your Whatsapp University

10. Fuck Your Hindu Rashtra

11. Fuck the Economy (Modi Already Has)

12. Fuck the Congress



