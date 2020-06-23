FIDES INVERSA (Black Metal, Italie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "I am the Iconoclasm" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Historia Nocturna qui sort le 22 juillet sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. A Wanderer's Call and Orison
3. Transcendental Lawlessness
4. The Visit
5. I Glance You with a Touch, I Touch You with a Gaze
6. Syzygy
7. I Am the Iconoclasm
ACHERONTAS (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié le titre "Kiss The Blood" extrait de son nouveau disque Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions prévue le 26 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Paradigms of Nyx
2. Κiss the Blood
3. The Brazen Experimentalist
4. Psychic Death "The Shattering of Perceptions"
5. Coiled Splendor
6. The Offering of Hemlock
7. Sermons of the Psyche
8. Μαγεια των καθρεφτων (Magick of Mirrors)
HEATHEN BEAST (Black/Grindcore, Inde) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fuck The RSS" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Revolution Will Not Be Televised But It Will Be Heard sorti le 21 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Fuck C.A.A
02. Fuck N.P.R & N.R.C
03. Fuck Modi-Shah
04. Fuck the B.J.P
05. Fuck Your Self Proclaimed Godmen
06. Fuck Your Police Brutality
07. Fuck the R.S.S
08. Fuck You Godi Media
09. Fuck Your Whatsapp University
10. Fuck Your Hindu Rashtra
11. Fuck the Economy (Modi Already Has)
12. Fuck the Congress
SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Infernal Suffering" qui ouvre son premier full-length Chronicles of Decay à venir le 3 juillet via Black Sunset. Tracklist :
01. Infernal Suffering
02. Flesh Defiler
03. Ruins of Existence
04. My Unwilling Giver
05. Morbid Masquerade
06. The Sun and the Serpent
07. The Delusionist
08. Signs Of Decline
09. March Of The Dead
10. The Withering
11. Hymn of Death (Bonus Track)
