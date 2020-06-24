chargement...

Zemial
 Zemial - Nykta (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Meth Leppard
 Meth Leppard - Woke (C)
Par uruk		   
Skid Row
 Skid Row - Slave To The Grind (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 23 Juin 2020
 Les news du 23 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
16
 16 - Dream Squasher (C)
Par fedaykyn		   
Les news du 22 Juin 2020
 Les news du 22 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Early Graves
 Early Graves - Goner (C)
Par lkea		   
Carach Angren
 Carach Angren - Franckenste... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral - The Last Spire (C)
Par Utferd		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - Ugly (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Xibalba
 Xibalba - Años en Infierno (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Brutal Avengers
 Brutal Avengers - Chapter I... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
The Black Dahlia Murder
 The Black Dahlia Murder - V... (C)
Par MoM		   
Exumer
 Exumer - Hostile Defiance (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Grave Circles
 Grave Circles - Tome II (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par uruk		   
Abigail Williams
 Abigail Williams - Walk Bey... (C)
Par Archi		   

Les news du 24 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 24 Juin 2020 Disavowed - Lantern - Dawn of a Dark Age - Sankt Velten - Cold Raven - Sjodogg
»
(Lien direct)
DISAVOWED (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Process of Comprehension" figurant sur son nouvel opus Revocation of the Fallen à venir le 31 juillet via Brutal Mind. Tracklist :

1. The Process of Comprehension
2. The Enlightened One
3. Revocation of the Fallen
4. Imposed Afterlife
5. Deformed Construct
6. Therapeutic Dissonance
7. Defractured in Contemplation
8. Egocentric Entity
9. The Inevitable Outcome
10. Facing the Singularity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Beings" issu de son prochain album Dimensions prévu le 10 juillet sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Strange Nebula
2. Beings
3. Portraits
4. Cauldron of Souls
5. Shrine of Revelation
6. Monolith Abyssal Dimensions		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé l'extrait "Le Devinita part. I." de son nouveau longue-durée La Tavola Osca à paraître le 10 juillet chez Antiq Records. Tracklist :

1. La Tavola Osca (I Atto) [23:03]
2. La Tavola Osca (II Atto) [17:23]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SANKT VELTEN (Heavy/Thrash avec le leader de Darkness du même nom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque The Discreet Charm of Evil (2019).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COLD RAVEN (Black Metal, Italie) vient de sortir une version digipak de son nouvel opus In Tenebris Silvam.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SJODOGG (Progressive Black Metal, Norvège) sort cette semaine la version finale de son dernier album Vanskapning (2019) sur Duplicate Records en versions vinyle, CD et numérique. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
24 Juin 2020
Shaytan

