DISAVOWED (Brutal Death, Pays-Bas) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Process of Comprehension" figurant sur son nouvel opus Revocation of the Fallen à venir le 31 juillet via Brutal Mind. Tracklist :
1. The Process of Comprehension
2. The Enlightened One
3. Revocation of the Fallen
4. Imposed Afterlife
5. Deformed Construct
6. Therapeutic Dissonance
7. Defractured in Contemplation
8. Egocentric Entity
9. The Inevitable Outcome
10. Facing the Singularity
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé l'extrait "Le Devinita part. I." de son nouveau longue-durée La Tavola Osca à paraître le 10 juillet chez Antiq Records. Tracklist :
1. La Tavola Osca (I Atto) [23:03]
2. La Tavola Osca (II Atto) [17:23]
