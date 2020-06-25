»

(Lien direct) DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Azath et Drawn and Quartered, USA) a posté le titre "Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth" tiré de son premier full-length At The Crossroads of Infinity à venir le 27 juillet sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :



1. The First Death

2. Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth

3. An Erosion of the Eternal Soul

4. Seeking Oblivion

5. Pursued by Black Forms

6. At The Crossroads of Infinity



