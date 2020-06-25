|
Les news du 25 Juin 2020
Shed the Skin - Serocs - Orfvs - Ruin - Hellgarden - Darkened - Bull Elephant - Draghkar - Inner Missing - Voidceremony - Necrot
|SHED THE SKIN (Death Metal avec notamment Kyle Severn de Incantation, USA) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Forbidden Arts à paraître demain via Hells Headbangers. Ça se passe par ici.
|»
|SEROCS (Brutal Death Technique, Mexique/France/Canada) propose son nouvel EP Vore en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain sur Everlasting Spew Records.
|»
|ORFVS (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel EP Ceremony of Darkness en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Spread Evil Productions.
|»
|RUIN (Death Metal, USA) sortira une compilation intitulée Plague Transmissions: Vol. 2 le 24 juillet via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Elle comprendra les titres de ses derniers EPs et du split avec Anthropic. Tracklist :
1. Into Endless Chasms
2. Manifestation
3. Crushing Insects
4. Deep Wounds
5. Where Monsters Hide
6. The Weak Will Hang
7. Crushed By Depths Of Darkness
8. That 'Holy Spirit' Feeling
9. Orgasmic Catharsis
10. Leaves From The Tree Of Death
11. Pulverize Remains
12. I Love Blood
13. Stab Wounds (1,821,914)
14. Burnt Bone And Ash
15. Trapped In Relentless Terror
16. Starving Dementia
17. Humiliation At Birth
18. Eternal Curse Of Rotten Beings
|»
|HELLGARDEN (Pantera Metal, Brésil) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Evolution or Destruction" tiré de son premier long-format Making Noise, Living Fast sorti en avril dernier sur Brutal Records.
|»
|DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Kingdom of Decay le 11 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality
|»
|BULL ELEPHANT (Progressive Doom/Death, Angleterre) sortir son nouvel opus Created From Death le 14 août via Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :
1 Created From Death
2 Oneiromantic Rites
3 Lebensraum
4 Cult of the Black Sun Nemesis
5 Last Defilement
6 Perverted Science
7 Escape to the Arctic
8 Wayfarer
|»
|DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Azath et Drawn and Quartered, USA) a posté le titre "Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth" tiré de son premier full-length At The Crossroads of Infinity à venir le 27 juillet sur Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. The First Death
2. Beyond Despair, The Dawn of Rebirth
3. An Erosion of the Eternal Soul
4. Seeking Oblivion
5. Pursued by Black Forms
6. At The Crossroads of Infinity
|»
|INNER MISSING (Gothic/Doom, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Chasing the Wind" extrait de son dernier album Ghostwriter (2019).
|»
|Intitulé Entropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel, le premier album de VOIDCEREMONY (Black/Death, USA) sort demain sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Desiccated Whispers
02. Sacrosanct Delusions
03. Empty, Grand Majesty (Cyclical Descent Of Causality)
04. Binded To Unusual Existence
05. Abandoned Reality
06. Solemn Reflections Of The Void
|»
|NECROT (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mortal. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Asleep Forever". Sortie prévue le 28 août sur Tankcrimes Records :
01. Your Hell
02. Dying Life
03. Stench Of Decay (Bandcamp)
04. Asleep Forever
05. Sinister Will
06. Malevolent Intentions
07. Mortal
