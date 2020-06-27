Les news du 27 Juin 2020
Les news du 27 Juin 2020 Dismalimerence - Queenmaker - Shrapnel Storm
|DISMALIMERENCE (Melodic Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Tome: 1 chez Transcending Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.
|QUEENMAKER (Hard Rock/Heavy, Suède) a mis en ligne ici une "lyric video" pour son single "Under the Kiss" sorti hier via Edged Circle Productions.
|
|SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 17 août sur Great Dane Records.
