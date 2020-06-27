chargement...

Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par lkea		   
Carach Angren
 Carach Angren - Franckenste... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Volahn
 Volahn - Aq'Ab'Al (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Witchcraft
 Witchcraft - Legend (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Binaural (C)
Par uruk		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - Ugly (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 25 Juin 2020
 Les news du 25 Juin 2020 - ... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   

Les news du 27 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 27 Juin 2020 Dismalimerence - Queenmaker - Shrapnel Storm
»
(Lien direct)
DISMALIMERENCE (Melodic Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Tome: 1 chez Transcending Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
QUEENMAKER (Hard Rock/Heavy, Suède) a mis en ligne ici une "lyric video" pour son single "Under the Kiss" sorti hier via Edged Circle Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
SHRAPNEL STORM (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 17 août sur Great Dane Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
27 Juin 2020
Shaytan

BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Juin 2020		   

BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Le sondage des années 2010
Votre top 10 ! Difficile he...
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
