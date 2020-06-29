Les news du 29 Juin 2020 News Les news du 29 Juin 2020 Enforced - Iron Angel - Cavalerie - Gutter Instinct - Bear Mace - Megascavenger » (Lien direct) ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) vient de signer sur Century Media Records. Le groupe est actuellement en studio pour enregistrer son nouvel album intitulé Kill Grid. Bob Quirk et Arthur Rizk sont en charge de la production.



KNOX COLBY a écrit : "We are beyond excited to bolster the ranks at Century Media. To be joining the roster with artists like Triptykon, Body Count, Napalm Death, Mayhem and Voivod feels like a dream. Currently, we are recording our debut LP for Century Media. Enforced is everything to us and it's so special for us to see so much support from our fans as well as the label. We hope to continue touring hard and making the music we were meant to play.”

» (Lien direct) IRON ANGEL (Speed Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Emerald Eyes qui sortira le 2 octobre via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Sacred Slaughter

2. Descend

3. Sands Of Time

4. Demons

5. What We're Living For

6. Emerald Eyes

7. Fiery Winds Of Death

8. Sacrificed

9. Bridges Are Burning

10. Heaven In Red

11. Dark Sorcery





» (Lien direct) CAVALERIE (Hardcore Crust, Paris) sort sa première démo, Spectral Rage, chez Youth Authority Records. Elle s'écoute en intégralité sur le Bandcamp du groupe.



<a href="http://cavalerie75.bandcamp.com/album/spectral-rage-demo-tape">Spectral rage demo tape by Cavalerie</a>

» (Lien direct) GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre d'ouverture de son futur Ep The Bloodgates qui sortira prochainement. "Open The Bloodgates" s'écoute ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) BEAR MACE (Death Metal Old-School, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Charred Field Of Slaughter qui sortira le 14 août en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Hibernation – Destroyed By Bears

2. Rogue Weapon

3. Xenomorphic Conquest

4. Let Crack The Whip

5. Charred Field Of Slaughter

6. Plague Storm

7. From The Sky Rains Hell

8. Brain Rot



<a href="http://bearmace.bandcamp.com/album/charred-field-of-slaughter">Charred Field Of Slaughter by Bear Mace</a>

» (Lien direct) MEGASCAVENGER (Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Human Sinkhole" extrait de son nouvel album Songs in the Key of Madness à paraître le 6 août sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. They Went Mad

(ft Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)

2. The Beckoning of the Rats

(ft Silvester Koorevaar of Fondle Corpse and

Aaron Whitsell of Cropsy Maniac)

3. Laboratory Serenades

(ft Rober of Machetazo)

4. First We Slay (Then We Gorge)

(ft Håkan Stuvemark of Wombbath)

5. Five Severed Fingers

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)

6. Nothing but the Feet Remains

(ft Jonny Pettersson of Wombbath)

7. Human Sinkhole

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)

8. A Terrible Tale of Reeking Remains

(ft Dennis Blomberg of Paganizer)





