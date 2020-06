»

(Lien direct) ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) vient de signer sur Century Media Records. Le groupe est actuellement en studio pour enregistrer son nouvel album intitulé Kill Grid. Bob Quirk et Arthur Rizk sont en charge de la production.



KNOX COLBY a écrit : "We are beyond excited to bolster the ranks at Century Media. To be joining the roster with artists like Triptykon, Body Count, Napalm Death, Mayhem and Voivod feels like a dream. Currently, we are recording our debut LP for Century Media. Enforced is everything to us and it's so special for us to see so much support from our fans as well as the label. We hope to continue touring hard and making the music we were meant to play.”