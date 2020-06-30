chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Hum
 Hum - Inlet (C)
Par lkea		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par lkea		   
Mosaic
 Mosaic - Secret Ambrosian Fire (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Carach Angren
 Carach Angren - Franckenste... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   

Les news du 30 Juin 2020

News
Les news du 30 Juin 2020 Astriferous - Dkharmakhaoz - Godless North - Sickening Horror - Entartung - Isiulusions - Writhing - Atramentus
»
(Lien direct)
ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié ici le morceau "Myriad of Grotesquerie" tiré de son premier EP The Lower Levels of Sentience à venir le 7 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Ghost Universe [4:37]
2. Exercises In Tantric Sorcery [4:34]
3. Myriad Of Grotesquerie [4:20]
4. Necrohallucination [6:59]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DKHARMAKHAOZ (Black Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé ici le titre "Ascension" issu de son premier longue-durée Proclamation ov the Black Suns à paraître le 31 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Cycle ov Omega
2. The Way with the Serpent Entwined
3. Beyond the Transcendental Luminescence
4. Proclamation ov the Black Suns
5. Chthonic Rites ov Fertility
6. Ascension
7. Reu Nu Pert Em Hru		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GODLESS NORTH (Black Metal, Canada) va rééditer sa première démo Dark Rites of the Mystic Order (1998) le 2 juillet chez Nebular Carcoma au format vinyle, avec en bonus une reprise inédite de "Dunkelheit" de Burzum. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SICKENING HORROR (Technical Death Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Chaos Revamped via Pathologically Explicit Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENTARTUNG (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose à cette adresse son nouvel opus Maleficae Artes en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 août sur Dunkelheit Produktionen.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISIULUSIONS (Black Metal, Autriche) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie à la fin de l'été d'un prochain album.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WRITHING (Death Metal, Australie) sortira prochainement un nouveau EP intitulé Eternalised In Rot. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Void Of Derision" :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album d'ATRAMENTUS (Funeral Doom, Canada) intitulé Stygian sortira le 21 août sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe formé en 2012 est notamment composé de Phil Tougas (Chthe'ilist, Cosmic Atrophy, First Fragment...). Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait sous forme de tease ainsi que le tracklisting.

01. Stygian I: From Tumultuous Heavens… (Descended Forth The Ceaseless Darkness)
02. Stygian II: In Ageless Slumber (As I Dream In The Doleful Embrace Of The Howling Black Winds)
03. Stygian III: Perennial Voyage (Across The Perpetual Planes Of Crying Frost & Steel-Eroding Blizzards)

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
30 Juin 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Astriferous
 Astriferous
Death Metal - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
Entartung
 Entartung
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 2011 - Allemagne		   
Sickening Horror
 Sickening Horror
Death Metal Technique - 2002 - Grèce		   
Hum
Inlet
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Seven Oracles
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Secret Ambrosian Fire
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Lire le podcast
Gloom
Rider of the Last Light
Lire la chronique
Witchcraft
Legend
Lire la chronique
Front
Antichrist Militia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Binaural
Lire la chronique
Buköwski
Grind on the Rocks
Lire la chronique
Le sondage des années 2010
Votre top 10 ! Difficile he...
Voir le sondage
Vspolokh
Помре
Lire la chronique
Zemial
Nykta
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard
Woke
Lire la chronique
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Last Spire
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
Franckensteina Strataemontanus
Lire la chronique
Xibalba
Años en Infierno
Lire la chronique
Brutal Avengers
Chapter II - Mission to Ext...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
Lire le podcast
Gravesend
Preparations For Human Disp...
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
Tome II
Lire la chronique
Exumer
Hostile Defiance
Lire la chronique
Lurid Panacea
The Insidious Poisons
Lire la chronique
Winterfylleth
The Reckoning Dawn
Lire la chronique
Thou
Summit
Lire la chronique
Sorrow
Hatred And Disgust
Lire la chronique
Annihilator
Sadistic Ballistic
Lire la chronique
Duality
Elements (EP)
Lire la chronique
Daggers
Neon Noir Erotica
Lire la chronique