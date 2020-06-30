»

(Lien direct) ATRAMENTUS (Funeral Doom, Canada) intitulé Stygian sortira le 21 août sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe formé en 2012 est notamment composé de Phil Tougas (Chthe'ilist, Cosmic Atrophy, First Fragment...). Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait sous forme de tease ainsi que le tracklisting.



01. Stygian I: From Tumultuous Heavens… (Descended Forth The Ceaseless Darkness)

02. Stygian II: In Ageless Slumber (As I Dream In The Doleful Embrace Of The Howling Black Winds)

03. Stygian III: Perennial Voyage (Across The Perpetual Planes Of Crying Frost & Steel-Eroding Blizzards)



