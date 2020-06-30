|
Les news du 30 Juin 2020
|DARKENED (Death Metal Old-School, International) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Kingdom Of Decay qui sortira le 11 septembre via Edged Circle Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage Of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom Of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse Of Pestilence
11. Winds Of Immortality
|Le premier album d'ATRAMENTUS (Funeral Doom, Canada) intitulé Stygian sortira le 21 août sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Le groupe formé en 2012 est notamment composé de Phil Tougas (Chthe'ilist, Cosmic Atrophy, First Fragment...). Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait sous forme de tease ainsi que le tracklisting.
01. Stygian I: From Tumultuous Heavens… (Descended Forth The Ceaseless Darkness)
02. Stygian II: In Ageless Slumber (As I Dream In The Doleful Embrace Of The Howling Black Winds)
03. Stygian III: Perennial Voyage (Across The Perpetual Planes Of Crying Frost & Steel-Eroding Blizzards)
|ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a publié ici le morceau "Myriad of Grotesquerie" tiré de son premier EP The Lower Levels of Sentience à venir le 7 août via Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Ghost Universe [4:37]
2. Exercises In Tantric Sorcery [4:34]
3. Myriad Of Grotesquerie [4:20]
4. Necrohallucination [6:59]
|DKHARMAKHAOZ (Black Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé ici le titre "Ascension" issu de son premier longue-durée Proclamation ov the Black Suns à paraître le 31 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Cycle ov Omega
2. The Way with the Serpent Entwined
3. Beyond the Transcendental Luminescence
4. Proclamation ov the Black Suns
5. Chthonic Rites ov Fertility
6. Ascension
7. Reu Nu Pert Em Hru
|GODLESS NORTH (Black Metal, Canada) va rééditer sa première démo Dark Rites of the Mystic Order (1998) le 2 juillet chez Nebular Carcoma au format vinyle, avec en bonus une reprise inédite de "Dunkelheit" de Burzum. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien.
|SICKENING HORROR (Technical Death Metal, Grèce) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Chaos Revamped via Pathologically Explicit Recordings. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.
|ISIULUSIONS (Black Metal, Autriche) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie à la fin de l'été d'un prochain album.
|WRITHING (Death Metal, Australie) sortira prochainement un nouveau EP intitulé Eternalised In Rot. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Void Of Derision" :
