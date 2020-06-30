»

(Lien direct) DARKENED (Death Metal Old-School, International) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Kingdom Of Decay qui sortira le 11 septembre via Edged Circle Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Nekros Manteia

2. Dead Body Divination

3. 1000 Years

4. Pandemonium

5. Cage Of Flesh

6. The Burning

7. The Old Ones

8. Kingdom Of Decay

9. Of Unsound Mind

10. The White Horse Of Pestilence

11. Winds Of Immortality



<a href="http://edgedcircleproductions.bandcamp.com/album/kingdom-of-decay">Kingdom of Decay by Darkened</a>