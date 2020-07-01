»

(Lien direct) VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Son of the Moon" extrait de son prochain live Glorification Under The Latin Moon enregistré le 4 août 2019 à São Paulo au Brésil, à l'occasion de ses 30 ans d'existence. Sortie le 25 septembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)

02. Ouroboros Dweller

03. Cassiopeia's Ode

04. Tenebrous

05. Saturnian Sect

06. His Majesty a the Swamp

07. Son of the Moon

08. Unholy Funeral

09. Nightly Kingdoms

10. Lustful Father

11. Flowers of My Youth

12. The River of my Souls

13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep

14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire

15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)



