Les news du 1 Juillet 2020

Les news du 1 Juillet 2020 Katalepsy - Blood Stronghold - Varathron - Eisenkult - AthanaTheos - The Chainsaw Demons - Vomit Division - Demande à la poussière - Frostvore
KATALEPSY (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Terra Mortuus Est qui sortira le 31 juillet via Unique Leader. "No Rest No Peace" se découvre ci-dessous :

BLOOD STRONGHOLD (Black Metal, Autriche/Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Spectres of Bloodshed en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Nebular Carcoma.

VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Son of the Moon" extrait de son prochain live Glorification Under The Latin Moon enregistré le 4 août 2019 à São Paulo au Brésil, à l'occasion de ses 30 ans d'existence. Sortie le 25 septembre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Cultum Deus Aeternum (Ιntro)
02. Ouroboros Dweller
03. Cassiopeia's Ode
04. Tenebrous
05. Saturnian Sect
06. His Majesty a the Swamp
07. Son of the Moon
08. Unholy Funeral
09. Nightly Kingdoms
10. Lustful Father
11. Flowers of My Youth
12. The River of my Souls
13. The Tressrising Of Nyarlathotep
14. Genesis of Apocryphal Desire
15. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi (Outro)

EISENKULT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Stahlross" extrait de son premier long-format ...gedenken wir der Finsternis à paraître le 15 juillet chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Stahlross
3. Deprecatio
4. Interlude
5. ...gedenken wir der Finsternis
6. Auf schwarzen Schwingen
7. Ein endloses Nichts
8. Outro

ATHANATHEOS (Death Metal, France) propose son nouvel opus Prophetic Era (Or How Yahveh Became The One), sorti le 29 juin via Lavadome Productions, en écoute intégrale ci-dessous.

THE CHAINSAW DEMONS (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) et VOMIT DIVISION (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) ont collaboré sur un projet en hommage à Bestial Mockery intitulé Vitriolic Execration of Hellvomit and Demonseed et sorti le 10 juin dernier. Tracklist :

01. World Withering in Blood
02. Sadistic Sorcery
03. Napalm Spirits
04. Reign of the Tyrant
05. Vomit on the Throne of God
06. Marching for Hell (Bestial Mockery cover)

DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE (Doom/Black/Post-Hardcore, France) rejoint My Kingdom Music pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au printemps prochain.

FROSTVORE (Death Metal, Japon) sortira son premier full-length Drowned by Blood le 28 août sur Testimony Records.
1 Juillet 2020
1 Juillet 2020
