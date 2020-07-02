»

(Lien direct) COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Fight" issu de son premier EP Under the Influence à venir le 31 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Lambs to the Slaughter [7:26]

2. Crimson Killer [4:32]

3. Fight [5:58]

4. Plague Doctor [9:24]

5. On the Edge of the Abyss [5:50]



