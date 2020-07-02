chargement...

Les news du 2 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 2 Juillet 2020 Carnation - Coltre - The Ocean - Northern Crown - Scars - Black Funeral - Somniate - Enshadowed - Velkhanos - Denominate
»
(Lien direct)
CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Where Death Lies qui sortira le 18 septembre via Season Of Mist. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Iron Discipline
2. Sepulcher Of Alteration
3. Where Death Lies
4. Spirit Excision
5. Napalm Ascension
6. Serpent’s Breath
7. Malformed Regrowth
8. Reincarnation
9. In Chasms Abysmal		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Fight" issu de son premier EP Under the Influence à venir le 31 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Lambs to the Slaughter [7:26]
2. Crimson Killer [4:32]
3. Fight [5:58]
4. Plague Doctor [9:24]
5. On the Edge of the Abyss [5:50]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE OCEAN (Progressive/Atmospheric Sludge Metal/Post-Hardcore, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau longue-durée Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic le 25 septembre sur Metal Blade. Un extrait, "Jurassic | Cretaceous" (avec Jonas Renkse de Katatonia) est disponible ici. Tracklist :

1. Triassic
2. Jurassic | Cretaceous
3. Palaeocene
4. Eocene
5. Oligocene
6. Miocene | Pliocene
7. Pleistocene
8. Holocene		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN CROWN (Epic Doom, USA) a mis en ligne sur ce lien l'intégralité de son nouveau disque In A Pallid Shadow prévu le 3 juillet en auto-production.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SCARS (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a signé sur Brutal Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Predatory le 7 août. Tracklist :

Predatory
These Bloody Days
Ancient Power
Sad Darkness of the Soul
The Unsung Requiem (Instrumental)
Ghostly Shadows
The 72 Faces of God
Beyond the Valley of Despair
Violent Show
Armageddon (Bonus Track)
Silent Force (Bonus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK FUNERAL (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, USA) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel album Scourge of Lamashtu à paraître le 3 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) offre son premier long-format The Meyrinkian Slumber sorti le 30 juin sur Lavadome Productions en écoute intégrale.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENSHADOWED (Black Metal, Grèce) propose son nouveau disque Stare Into the Abyss en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 30 juin chez Odium Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VELKHANOS (Melodic Death Metal, Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Bring Me The Fire" tiré de son dernier opus The Wrath sorti le 26 juin via Art Gates Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DENOMINATE (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Isochron le 24 juillet sur Inverse Records. Une deuxième extrait vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :

1. The Chain
2. Departure
3. Abandoned
4. Succession
5. Desolation
6. The Chronicler
7. Isochron

 Les news du
2 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

