(Lien direct) ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :



1. Obstructed Paths

2. Diabolopathia

3. Gathering Wraiths

4. Credo Sceleratum

5. The Kingdom of Nothing

6. Gesticulation of Death

7. Purging Kremanation