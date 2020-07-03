chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Circle		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Maelstrom (C)
Par Keyser		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - Banlieue ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Hangman's Chair
 Hangman's Chair - This is N... (C)
Par Chiron5629		   
Odiosior
 Odiosior - Odiosior (EP) (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Hum
 Hum - Inlet (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 3 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 3 Juillet 2020 Front - Deficiency - Blood Stronghold - Dawn of a Dark Age - Theia Collision - Ordinance
»
(Lien direct)
FRONT (Blackened Death/Thrash, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Venom & Salt" issu de son EP Antichrist Militia sorti le mois dernier sur Iron Bonehead Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) prépare actuellement son nouvel album. Le groupe vous en dit plus dans cette vidéo.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD STRONGHOLD (Black Metal, Australie/Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Spectres of Bloodshed en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie hier chez Nebular Carcoma.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a posté un nouvel extrait intitulé "Le Devinita part. III." pour son nouvel opus La Tavola Osca à venir le 10 juillet via Antiq Records. Tracklist :

1. La Tavola Osca (I Atto) [23:03]
2. La Tavola Osca (II Atto) [17:23]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THEIA COLLISION (Atmospheric Metal avec anciens membres de Swallow The Sun, Sotajumala, Red Eleven, Black Crows Break The Silene, Dead Cult Diaries et Karelian Warcry, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Black Stars".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
3 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Bašmu
 Bašmu
Enshrined In Eternity
2019 - Autoproduction / Malum Arcana		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine
Maelstrom
2020 - Unique Leader Records		   
Death Courier
 Death Courier
Necrotic Verses
2020 - Transcending Obscurity		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Deficiency
 Deficiency
2008 - France		   
Front
 Front
Blackened Death/Thrash - 2015 - Finlande		   
Death Courier
Necrotic Verses
Lire la chronique
Bašmu
Enshrined In Eternity
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Maelstrom
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Shift
Visitations from Enceladus
Lire la chronique
Bezwering
Aan De Wormen Overgeleverd
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Odiosior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Non Serviam
Le Cœur Bat
Lire la chronique
Hum
Inlet
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Seven Oracles
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Secret Ambrosian Fire
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Lire le podcast
Gloom
Rider of the Last Light
Lire la chronique
Witchcraft
Legend
Lire la chronique
Front
Antichrist Militia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Binaural
Lire la chronique
Buköwski
Grind on the Rocks
Lire la chronique
Le sondage des années 2010
Votre top 10 ! Difficile he...
Voir le sondage
Vspolokh
Помре
Lire la chronique
Zemial
Nykta
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard
Woke
Lire la chronique
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Last Spire
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
Franckensteina Strataemontanus
Lire la chronique
Xibalba
Años en Infierno
Lire la chronique
Brutal Avengers
Chapter II - Mission to Ext...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
Lire le podcast
Gravesend
Preparations For Human Disp...
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
Tome II
Lire la chronique
Exumer
Hostile Defiance
Lire la chronique