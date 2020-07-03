Les news du 3 Juillet 2020
|FRONT (Blackened Death/Thrash, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Venom & Salt" issu de son EP Antichrist Militia sorti le mois dernier sur Iron Bonehead Productions.
|DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) prépare actuellement son nouvel album. Le groupe vous en dit plus dans cette vidéo.
|BLOOD STRONGHOLD (Black Metal, Australie/Pologne) offre son nouveau disque Spectres of Bloodshed en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie hier chez Nebular Carcoma.
|DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a posté un nouvel extrait intitulé "Le Devinita part. III." pour son nouvel opus La Tavola Osca à venir le 10 juillet via Antiq Records. Tracklist :
1. La Tavola Osca (I Atto) [23:03]
2. La Tavola Osca (II Atto) [17:23]
|THEIA COLLISION (Atmospheric Metal avec anciens membres de Swallow The Sun, Sotajumala, Red Eleven, Black Crows Break The Silene, Dead Cult Diaries et Karelian Warcry, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Black Stars".
|ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation
