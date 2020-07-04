Les news du 4 Juillet 2020
Les news du 4 Juillet 2020 Bedsore - Hateful - Void Rot
|Le premier album de BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) intitulé Hypnagogic Hallucinations sortira le 24 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Cauliflower Growth" :
01. The Gate, Disclosure (Intro)
02. The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus) (YouTube)
03. Deathgazer
04. At The Mountains Of Madness
05. Cauliflower Growth
06. Disembowelment Of The Souls (Tabanidae)
07. Brains On The Tarmac (Bandcamp)
|Intitulé Set Forever On Me, le nouvel album de HATEFUL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 25 septembre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez-ci dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Phosphenes" :
01. On the Brink of the Ravine
02. Oxygen Catastrophe (YouTube)
03. Phosphenes
04. The Irretrievable Dissolution Process on the Shores of Time
05. Will-Crushing Wheel
06. Caldera
07. Time Flows Differently
08. Our Gold Shined in Vain
09. The Nihil Truth
10. River's Breath
11. The Proof
|Les Américains de VOID ROT (Death/Doom, USA) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Descending Pillars le 11 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (LP et K7). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Descending Pillars
02. Upheaval
03. Liminal Forms
04. Delusions Of Flesh
05. Inversion
06. The Weight Of A Thousand Suns
07. Monolith (Descending Pillars, Pt. II)
Sombre, vil et pesant, yabon VOID ROT !
04/07/2020 10:19