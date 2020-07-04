»

(Lien direct) Set Forever On Me, le nouvel album de HATEFUL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 25 septembre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez-ci dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Phosphenes" :



01. On the Brink of the Ravine

02. Oxygen Catastrophe (YouTube)

03. Phosphenes

04. The Irretrievable Dissolution Process on the Shores of Time

05. Will-Crushing Wheel

06. Caldera

07. Time Flows Differently

08. Our Gold Shined in Vain

09. The Nihil Truth

10. River's Breath

11. The Proof



<a href="http://hateful.bandcamp.com/album/set-forever-on-me-technical-death-metal">Set Forever On Me (Technical Death Metal) by HATEFUL (Italy)</a>