chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 4 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 4 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
The 69 Eyes
 The 69 Eyes - Wasting The Dawn (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 3 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 3 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Maelstrom (C)
Par Keyser		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par LANGOUSTE		   

Les news du 4 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2020 Bedsore - Hateful - Void Rot
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de BEDSORE (Death Metal, Italie) intitulé Hypnagogic Hallucinations sortira le 24 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Cauliflower Growth" :

01. The Gate, Disclosure (Intro)
02. The Gate, Closure (Sarcoptes Obitus) (YouTube)
03. Deathgazer
04. At The Mountains Of Madness
05. Cauliflower Growth
06. Disembowelment Of The Souls (Tabanidae)
07. Brains On The Tarmac (Bandcamp)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Set Forever On Me, le nouvel album de HATEFUL (Death Metal, Italie) sortira le 25 septembre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez-ci dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Phosphenes" :

01. On the Brink of the Ravine
02. Oxygen Catastrophe (YouTube)
03. Phosphenes
04. The Irretrievable Dissolution Process on the Shores of Time
05. Will-Crushing Wheel
06. Caldera
07. Time Flows Differently
08. Our Gold Shined in Vain
09. The Nihil Truth
10. River's Breath
11. The Proof

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains de VOID ROT (Death/Doom, USA) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Descending Pillars le 11 septembre prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (LP et K7). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Descending Pillars
02. Upheaval
03. Liminal Forms
04. Delusions Of Flesh
05. Inversion
06. The Weight Of A Thousand Suns
07. Monolith (Descending Pillars, Pt. II)

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
4 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

TarGhost citer
TarGhost
04/07/2020 10:19
Sombre, vil et pesant, yabon VOID ROT !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Hateful
 Hateful
Death Metal - 1997 - Italie		   
Death Courier
Necrotic Verses
Lire la chronique
Bašmu
Enshrined In Eternity
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Maelstrom
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Shift
Visitations from Enceladus
Lire la chronique
Bezwering
Aan De Wormen Overgeleverd
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Odiosior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Non Serviam
Le Cœur Bat
Lire la chronique
Hum
Inlet
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Seven Oracles
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Secret Ambrosian Fire
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Lire le podcast
Gloom
Rider of the Last Light
Lire la chronique
Witchcraft
Legend
Lire la chronique
Front
Antichrist Militia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Binaural
Lire la chronique
Buköwski
Grind on the Rocks
Lire la chronique
Le sondage des années 2010
Votre top 10 ! Difficile he...
Voir le sondage
Vspolokh
Помре
Lire la chronique
Zemial
Nykta
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard
Woke
Lire la chronique
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
Lire la chronique
Cathedral
The Last Spire
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
Franckensteina Strataemontanus
Lire la chronique
Xibalba
Años en Infierno
Lire la chronique
Brutal Avengers
Chapter II - Mission to Ext...
Lire la chronique
PPCM #35 - Cherchons du STONER DEATH METAL !
Lire le podcast
Gravesend
Preparations For Human Disp...
Lire la chronique
Grave Circles
Tome II
Lire la chronique
Exumer
Hostile Defiance
Lire la chronique