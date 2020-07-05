chargement...

Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Meurtrières
 Meurtrières - Meurtrières (... (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Death Courier
 Death Courier - Necrotic Ve... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Maelstrom (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Söngvar elds o... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Les news du 4 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 4 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par TarGhost		   
Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
The 69 Eyes
 The 69 Eyes - Wasting The Dawn (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 3 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 3 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Le sondage des années 2010
 Le sondage des années 2010 ... (S)
Par LANGOUSTE		   

Les news du 5 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 5 Juillet 2020 Glacier - Katavasia - Sensory Amusia - Hath - Deathstorm - Wampirvs Sinistrvs - Convocation
»
(Lien direct)
GLACIER (Heavy/Power Metal) sortira son premier album, The Passing of Time, 35 ans (!) après son premier EP, le 20 Octobre prochain via No Remorse Records. Le morceau "Eldest and Truest" s'écoute ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KATAVASIA (Black Metal avec des membres de Varathron et Hail Spirit Noir, Grèce) a dévoilé l'extrait "Chthonic Oracle" de son nouvel album Magnus Venator qui sort le 4 février sur Floga Records. Tracklist :

1. Daughters Of Darkness
2. The Tyrant
3. Blood Be My Crown
4. Chthonic Oracle
5. Saturnalia Magnus Cult
6. Triumphant Fate
7. Sinistral Covenant
8. Hordes Of Oblivion
9. Babylon (Sammu-Rawat)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SENSORY AMUSIA (Brutal Death/Grind, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Bereavement le 20 août via Lacerated Enemy Records. Un premier extrait, "Death", est en ligne ci-dessous avec en invité le chanteur de The Amenra. Tracklist :

1 Intro
2 Death [feat. Cain Cressell of The Amenta]
3 Beast [feat. Jared Bridgeman of Earth Rot]
4 Pain
5 Absolute

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATH (Blackened Death Metal, USA) va remasteriser rééditer son premier EP Hive (2015) au format CD le 2 octobre via Willowtip Records avec en bonus le nouveau titre "Artopus" que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous". Tracklist :

1. Apparition
2. Replicated
3. Swarm
4. Commandment
5. Hive
6. Atropus*

*New track

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Human Individual Metamorphosis" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque For Dread Shall Reign à paraître le 31 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Unforgotten Wounds
2. Blades of Delusion
3. Bloodlusted
4. Ripping and Tearing
5. Sulphuric Scents
6. The Mourning / Funereal Depths
7. Toxic Devotion
8. Stygian Black
9. Human Individual Metamorphosis

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WAMPIRVS SINISTRVS (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Blood of the Vampyre le 28 août chez Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signa Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. VVith the Blood of the Ancients [7:45]
2. Cadaveric VVinter [3:51]
3. Nevoeiro [4:14]
4. Rotten Coffin [5:17]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Ashes Coalesce? sorti vendredi chez Everlasting Spew Records, en écoute intégrale.

 Les news du
Thrasho Astraldeath + Keyser
5 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

