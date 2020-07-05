Les news du 5 Juillet 2020
News
Les news du 5 Juillet 2020 Katavasia - Sensory Amusia - Hath - Deathstorm - Wampirvs Sinistrvs - Convocation
|KATAVASIA (Black Metal avec des membres de Varathron et Hail Spirit Noir, Grèce) a dévoilé l'extrait "Chthonic Oracle" de son nouvel album Magnus Venator qui sort le 4 février sur Floga Records. Tracklist :
1. Daughters Of Darkness
2. The Tyrant
3. Blood Be My Crown
4. Chthonic Oracle
5. Saturnalia Magnus Cult
6. Triumphant Fate
7. Sinistral Covenant
8. Hordes Of Oblivion
9. Babylon (Sammu-Rawat)
|SENSORY AMUSIA (Brutal Death/Grind, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Bereavement le 20 août via Lacerated Enemy Records. Un premier extrait, "Death", est en ligne ci-dessous avec en invité le chanteur de The Amenra. Tracklist :
1 Intro
2 Death [feat. Cain Cressell of The Amenta]
3 Beast [feat. Jared Bridgeman of Earth Rot]
4 Pain
5 Absolute
|HATH (Blackened Death Metal, USA) va remasteriser rééditer son premier EP Hive (2015) au format CD le 2 octobre via Willowtip Records avec en bonus le nouveau titre "Artopus" que vous pouvez écouter ci-dessous". Tracklist :
1. Apparition
2. Replicated
3. Swarm
4. Commandment
5. Hive
6. Atropus*
*New track
|DEATHSTORM (Thrash Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Human Individual Metamorphosis" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque For Dread Shall Reign à paraître le 31 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Unforgotten Wounds
2. Blades of Delusion
3. Bloodlusted
4. Ripping and Tearing
5. Sulphuric Scents
6. The Mourning / Funereal Depths
7. Toxic Devotion
8. Stygian Black
9. Human Individual Metamorphosis
|WAMPIRVS SINISTRVS (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Blood of the Vampyre le 28 août chez Harvest of Death, sous-label de Signa Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. VVith the Blood of the Ancients [7:45]
2. Cadaveric VVinter [3:51]
3. Nevoeiro [4:14]
4. Rotten Coffin [5:17]
|CONVOCATION (Funeral Doom/Death, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Ashes Coalesce? sorti vendredi chez Everlasting Spew Records, en écoute intégrale.
