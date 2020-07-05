»

(Lien direct) KATAVASIA (Black Metal avec des membres de Varathron et Hail Spirit Noir, Grèce) a dévoilé l'extrait "Chthonic Oracle" de son nouvel album Magnus Venator qui sort le 4 février sur Floga Records. Tracklist :



1. Daughters Of Darkness

2. The Tyrant

3. Blood Be My Crown

4. Chthonic Oracle

5. Saturnalia Magnus Cult

6. Triumphant Fate

7. Sinistral Covenant

8. Hordes Of Oblivion

9. Babylon (Sammu-Rawat)



