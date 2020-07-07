chargement...

Les news du 6 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 6 Juillet 2020
Par Dysthymie		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Shining
 Shining - IV - The Eerie Cold (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Who Will Be... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Meurtrières
 Meurtrières - Meurtrières (... (C)
Par uruk		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Maelstrom (C)
Par MoM		   
Death Courier
 Death Courier - Necrotic Ve... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Söngvar elds o... (C)
Par choochoo		   

Les news du 7 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 7 Juillet 2020 Drowning The Light - Found Hanging - Temple Nightside - The Funeral Orchestra - Morbid Reich - Silver Knife - Napalm Ted - Vermilia - Invading Chapel - Ascian - Stygian Temple
»
(Lien direct)
DROWNING THE LIGHT (Black Metal, Australie) prépara la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé On Astral Wings Of Wamphyric Shadows. Le groupe vient de révéler l'artwork de ce dernier signer Nekronikon.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FOUND HANGING (Brutal Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur le label New Standard Elite Records. Le groupe sortira prochainement un EP quatre titres intitulé Spilled Forth Despoiled Remnants. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Obliterated Intestinal Pulp" :

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE NIGHTSIDE (Black/Death, Australie) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Wreathed in Agony" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Pillars of Damnation prévu le 7 août chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Contagion of Heresy
2. Death Eucharist
3. Morose Triumphalis
4. The Carrion Veil
5. Wreathed in Agony
6. Blood Cathedral
7. In Absentia
8. Damnation		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA (Funeral Doom, Suède) offre en écoute à cette adresse son nouveau disque Negative Evocation Rites à venir le 15 juillet via Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORBID REICH (Black/Death, Chili) a dévoilé un titre inédit, "The Great Perishment", tiré des sessions d'écriture de son premier EP An Endless Heretic Advocacy (2018).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SILVER KNIFE (Black Metal, Belgique/Pays-Bas, France) sortira son premier longue-durée Unyielding/Unseeing le 19 août sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Unyielding [7:02]
2. This Numinous Loom [7:53]
3. Silver & Red [6:40]
4. Unseeing [3:14]
5. Conjuring Traces [8:10]
6. Sundown [8:32]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NAPALM TED (Death/Grind/Punk, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Drop Attack chez Mögähead Distro. Il est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. I Wanna Be Blind [2:31]
2. Devoured by the Swarm [1:13]
3. Deep Below [2:12]
4. Do You Think..? [1:17]
5. Trauma [2:34]
6. Little Joe [4:45]
7. Serpent Ritual [2:22]
8. Poisoned [2:56]
9. Evil Crawled In [1:57]
10. Unholy Baptism [2:11]
11. Demon Power [1:59]
12. The Sluggy End [3:30]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau ”Hauras, Kuollut, Kaunis” (Fragile, Dead, Beautiful) issu de son nouvel EP Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita (Unfinished Stories) sorti en mai dernier en auto-production.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INVADING CHAPEL (Gothic/Dark Metal, France) a dévoilé son nouveau single intitulé "Insanity".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASCIAN (Doom/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format cet automne via Black Sunset.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STYGIAN TEMPLE (Black Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier full-length In the Sign of the Five Angles (2016) au format vinyle le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Extraits ici. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Soli Deo Gloria
3. Cathartic Nimbus
4. The Great Cosmic Void
5. Verbum Dei
6. In the Sign of the Five Angles
7. Dominion of the Trident		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

