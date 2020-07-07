»

(Lien direct) STYGIAN TEMPLE (Black Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier full-length In the Sign of the Five Angles (2016) au format vinyle le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Extraits ici. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Soli Deo Gloria

3. Cathartic Nimbus

4. The Great Cosmic Void

5. Verbum Dei

6. In the Sign of the Five Angles

7. Dominion of the Trident