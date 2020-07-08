chargement...

Les news du 7 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Step 2 Rhythm (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Time & Space (C)
Par grintold		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par Solarian		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mourning Beloveth / The Ruins Of Beverast
 Mourning Beloveth / The Rui... (C)
Par northstar		   
Les news du 6 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 6 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par Dysthymie		   
Shining
 Shining - IV - The Eerie Cold (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Who Will Be... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Meurtrières
 Meurtrières - Meurtrières (... (C)
Par uruk		   

Les news du 8 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 8 Juillet 2020 Lantern - Soulrot - Visceral Violation
»
(Lien direct)
LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Dimensions en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 juillet via Dark Descent Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Victims of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VISCERAL VIOLATION (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Carnival Cannibal le 14 août. Tracklist :

1. Carnival Cannibal
2. Taste Of Flesh
3. Despellejando Vivos
4. En Un Costal
5. Visceral Violation
6. Culo Descarnado
7. Violation
8. Tortura Cerebral

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
8 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

