(Lien direct) SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Victims of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos

2. Nihilistic Automata

3. Buried Alive

4. I, Master

5. Perpetual Warfare

6. God Forsaken

7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto

8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn

9. Protect the Coven

10. Evolutive Slaves

11. All That Remains

12. Nameless Ritual

13. Hideous Manifestation

14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger

15. Aquelarre



