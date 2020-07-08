Les news du 8 Juillet 2020
Les news du 8 Juillet 2020 Lantern - Soulrot - Visceral Violation
|LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Dimensions en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 juillet via Dark Descent Records.
|SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Victims of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre
|VISCERAL VIOLATION (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Carnival Cannibal le 14 août. Tracklist :
1. Carnival Cannibal
2. Taste Of Flesh
3. Despellejando Vivos
4. En Un Costal
5. Visceral Violation
6. Culo Descarnado
7. Violation
8. Tortura Cerebral
