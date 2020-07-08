|
Les news du 8 Juillet 2020
|Intitulé Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, le nouvel album de NAPALM DEATH (Death/Grind, UK) sortira le 18 septembre prochain via Century media Records. Le premier single sera dévoilé le 24 juillet. En attendant, voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Fuck the Factoid
02. Backlash Just Because
03. That Curse of Being in Thrall
04. Contagion
05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
06. Invigorating Clutch
07. Zero Gravitas Chamber
08. Fluxing of the Muscle
09. Amoral
10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
11. Acting in Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen
Barney Greenway a écrit : "The phrase sticking in my mind when I started thinking about the lyrical direction for this album was “the other”. You could recognise at the time that there was a rapidly growing fear and paranoia being generated about everybody, from migrating people to people with fluid sexuality and this was starting to manifest itself in very antagonistic reactions that you felt were almost verging on violence. Not everybody resorts to such reactions of course, but even the basic lack of understanding can become toxic over time. I’m not saying that this is an entirely new phenomenon, but it has been stoked in recent history by some particularly attack-minded people in more political circles and, as ever, I felt that it would be the natural antidote to endorse basic humanity and solidarity with all.
The artwork specifically uses a white dove as a centrepiece, which of course is a commonly recognised symbol of peace and cooperation. The dove has been mauled very violently by a sterilising hand and in death appears particularly broken and bloodied. However, through the violence you can see an equality symbol in blood on the chest of the dove, which perhaps demonstrates – visually at least – that equality cuts through in the end. A positive amidst many negatives then, much like the album title itself being a bit of an oxymoron – the celebration of humanity even in the mangling jaws of negativity".
|LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Dimensions en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 juillet via Dark Descent Records.
|SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Victims of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre
|VISCERAL VIOLATION (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Carnival Cannibal le 14 août. Tracklist :
1. Carnival Cannibal
2. Taste Of Flesh
3. Despellejando Vivos
4. En Un Costal
5. Visceral Violation
6. Culo Descarnado
7. Violation
8. Tortura Cerebral
Cool, un nouveau Napalm en vue!
08/07/2020 17:42