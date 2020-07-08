chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
110 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 8 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 8 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 7 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Step 2 Rhythm (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Time & Space (C)
Par grintold		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Mourning Beloveth / The Ruins Of Beverast
 Mourning Beloveth / The Rui... (C)
Par northstar		   
Les news du 6 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 6 Juillet 2020 ... (N)
Par Dysthymie		   
Shining
 Shining - IV - The Eerie Cold (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Who Will Be... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 8 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 8 Juillet 2020 Napalm Death - Lantern - Soulrot - Visceral Violation
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism, le nouvel album de NAPALM DEATH (Death/Grind, UK) sortira le 18 septembre prochain via Century media Records. Le premier single sera dévoilé le 24 juillet. En attendant, voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :

01. Fuck the Factoid
02. Backlash Just Because
03. That Curse of Being in Thrall
04. Contagion
05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
06. Invigorating Clutch
07. Zero Gravitas Chamber
08. Fluxing of the Muscle
09. Amoral
10. Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism
11. Acting in Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful of Salt and Spleen

Barney Greenway a écrit : "The phrase sticking in my mind when I started thinking about the lyrical direction for this album was “the other”. You could recognise at the time that there was a rapidly growing fear and paranoia being generated about everybody, from migrating people to people with fluid sexuality and this was starting to manifest itself in very antagonistic reactions that you felt were almost verging on violence. Not everybody resorts to such reactions of course, but even the basic lack of understanding can become toxic over time. I’m not saying that this is an entirely new phenomenon, but it has been stoked in recent history by some particularly attack-minded people in more political circles and, as ever, I felt that it would be the natural antidote to endorse basic humanity and solidarity with all.
The artwork specifically uses a white dove as a centrepiece, which of course is a commonly recognised symbol of peace and cooperation. The dove has been mauled very violently by a sterilising hand and in death appears particularly broken and bloodied. However, through the violence you can see an equality symbol in blood on the chest of the dove, which perhaps demonstrates – visually at least – that equality cuts through in the end. A positive amidst many negatives then, much like the album title itself being a bit of an oxymoron – the celebration of humanity even in the mangling jaws of negativity". 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LANTERN (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Dimensions en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 10 juillet via Dark Descent Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULROT (Death Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Victims of Spiritual Warfare à venir le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. La Doctrina de los Malnacidos
2. Nihilistic Automata
3. Buried Alive
4. I, Master
5. Perpetual Warfare
6. God Forsaken
7. Deceiving Tyranny Manifesto
8. Chainsaw Worship Hymn
9. Protect the Coven
10. Evolutive Slaves
11. All That Remains
12. Nameless Ritual
13. Hideous Manifestation
14. What Destroys You, Makes Us Stronger
15. Aquelarre

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VISCERAL VIOLATION (Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son premier long-format Carnival Cannibal le 14 août. Tracklist :

1. Carnival Cannibal
2. Taste Of Flesh
3. Despellejando Vivos
4. En Un Costal
5. Visceral Violation
6. Culo Descarnado
7. Violation
8. Tortura Cerebral

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
8 Juillet 2020
Shaytan

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

BBB citer
BBB
08/07/2020 17:42
Cool, un nouveau Napalm en vue!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vaal
 Vaal
Visioen Van Het Verborgen Land
2019 - New Era Productions		   
Devouring Void
 Devouring Void
Septic Fluid Dripping From The Open Wounds Of Gaia (EP)
2019 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Lantern
 Lantern
Death Metal - 2007 - Finlande		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death
Death Metal - 1981 - Royaume-Uni		   
Soulrot
 Soulrot
Death Metal - 2013 - Chili		   
Devouring Void
Septic Fluid Dripping From ...
Lire la chronique
Vaal
Visioen Van Het Verborgen Land
Lire la chronique
Mourning Beloveth / The Ruins Of Beverast
Don’t Walk on the Mass Grav...
Lire la chronique
Lifeless Dark
Who Will Be The Victims? (D...
Lire la chronique
Bait
Revelation Of The Pure
Lire la chronique
Mora Prokaza
By Chance
Lire la chronique
Meurtrières
Meurtrières (EP)
Lire la chronique
Irae
Lurking in the Depths
Lire la chronique
Death Courier
Necrotic Verses
Lire la chronique
Bašmu
Enshrined In Eternity
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Maelstrom
Lire la chronique
Cryptic Shift
Visitations from Enceladus
Lire la chronique
Bezwering
Aan De Wormen Overgeleverd
Lire la chronique
Odiosior
Odiosior (EP)
Lire la chronique
Non Serviam
Le Cœur Bat
Lire la chronique
Hum
Inlet
Lire la chronique
Nexion
Seven Oracles
Lire la chronique
Mosaic
Secret Ambrosian Fire
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL qui parle de virus !
Lire le podcast
Gloom
Rider of the Last Light
Lire la chronique
Witchcraft
Legend
Lire la chronique
Front
Antichrist Militia (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Binaural
Lire la chronique
Buköwski
Grind on the Rocks
Lire la chronique
Le sondage des années 2010
Votre top 10 ! Difficile he...
Voir le sondage
Vspolokh
Помре
Lire la chronique
Zemial
Nykta
Lire la chronique
Meth Leppard
Woke
Lire la chronique
Runemagick / Chthonic Deity
Chthonicmagick (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Liber Secondus - Exégèse
Lire la chronique