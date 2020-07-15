»

(Lien direct) IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs

2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness

3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge

4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld

5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites

6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming