Non Serviam
 Non Serviam - Le Cœur Bat
Par gulo gulo		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - Shades of God
Par Astraldeath		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Legion
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2020...
Par Dantefever		   
Okkultokrati
 Okkultokrati - La Ilden Lyse
Par gulo gulo		   
Dawn of Nil
 Dawn of Nil - Culminating R...
Par Jor		   
Electric Wizard
 Electric Wizard - Let Us Prey
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - True North
Par abysmael		   
Athanatheos
 Athanatheos - Jerusalem (or...
Par Keyser		   
Amon
 Amon - Liar In Wait
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ars Moriendi
 Ars Moriendi - La singulièr...
Par dominiquelef...		   

Les news du 15 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2020 Auðn - Suicide of Society - Ascendency - Valgrind - Idolatria - Путь - Had
»
(Lien direct)
AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique, Islande) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Vökudraumsins Fang qui sortira le 30 octobre via Season Of Mist. Il se découvre ici :

1. Einn Um Alla Tíð
2. Eldborg
3. Birtan Fugann Brennir
4. Verður Von Að Bráð
5. Drepsótt
6. Næðir Um
7. Horfin Mér
8. Á Himin Stara
9. Ljóstýra
10. Vökudraumsins Fangi

»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDE OF SOCIETY (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un premier full-length après dix ans d'existence.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDENCY (Death/Black, Danemark) offre son premier EP Birth of an Eternal Empire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 17 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Divination - Marked by the Unknown" issu de son nouvel opus Condemnation à paraître le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ПУТЬ (Post-Black Metal, Russie) va rééditer en CD digipack son premier long-format Песни смерти ("The Songs of the Death", 2018) le 15 août via Antiq. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAD (Death Metal avec des membres de Sulphurous et Deiquisitor, Danemark) sortira son premier EP le 1er septembre sur Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :

1. Et Dyrisk ondt ønske mod alt og alle [4:08]
2. Ler i dødelig smerte [5:25]
3. Slidt livet ud gennem legemlige smerte [4:26]
4. Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig [5:46]		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Juillet 2020

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ascendency
 Ascendency
Danemark		   
Auðn
 Auðn
Black Atmosphérique - 2010 - Islande		   
Valgrind
 Valgrind
Death Metal - 1996 - Italie		   
