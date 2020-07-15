VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Divination - Marked by the Unknown" issu de son nouvel opus Condemnation à paraître le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea
IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming
ПУТЬ (Post-Black Metal, Russie) va rééditer en CD digipack son premier long-format Песни смерти ("The Songs of the Death", 2018) le 15 août via Antiq. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.
Par gulo gulo
Par Astraldeath
Par Keyser
Par Dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par Jor
Par Rigs Mordo
Par abysmael
Par Keyser
Par Charon Del H...
Par dominiquelef...