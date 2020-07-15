»

(Lien direct) METALLICA (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album symphonique intitulé S&M 2 qui sortira le 28 août via Blackened Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Ecstacy Of Gold (Ennio Morricone cover)

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

----------------------------------

1. Intro To "Scythian Suite"

2. Scythian Suite, Opus 20: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits

3. Intro To "The Iron Foundry"

4. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

5. The Unforgiven III

6. All Within My Hands

7. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth

8. Wherever I May Roam

9. One

10. Master Of Puppets

11. Nothing Else Matters

12. Enter Sandman







