Les news du 15 Juillet 2020
News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2020 Metallica - Kause 4 Konflikt - Auðn - Suicide of Society - Ascendency - Valgrind - Idolatria - Путь - Had
|METALLICA (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album symphonique intitulé S&M 2 qui sortira le 28 août via Blackened Recordings. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Ecstacy Of Gold (Ennio Morricone cover)
2. The Call Of Ktulu
3. For Whom The Bell Tolls
4. The Day That Never Comes
5. The Memory Remains
6. Confusion
7. Moth Into Flame
8. The Outlaw Torn
9. No Leaf Clover
10. Halo On Fire
----------------------------------
1. Intro To "Scythian Suite"
2. Scythian Suite, Opus 20: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits
3. Intro To "The Iron Foundry"
4. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19
5. The Unforgiven III
6. All Within My Hands
7. (Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth
8. Wherever I May Roam
9. One
10. Master Of Puppets
11. Nothing Else Matters
12. Enter Sandman
|KAUSE 4 KONFLIKT (Thrash/Hardcore, France) vient de publier la vidéo de "Nothing For No One", morceau tiré de leur dernier album intitulé Fornication Under Control Of King sorti en début d'année sur Deadlight Entertainment.
|AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique, Islande) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Vökudraumsins Fang qui sortira le 30 octobre via Season Of Mist. Il se découvre ici :
1. Einn Um Alla Tíð
2. Eldborg
3. Birtan Fugann Brennir
4. Verður Von Að Bráð
5. Drepsótt
6. Næðir Um
7. Horfin Mér
8. Á Himin Stara
9. Ljóstýra
10. Vökudraumsins Fangi
|SUICIDE OF SOCIETY (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur Black Sunset pour la sortie cet automne d'un premier full-length après dix ans d'existence.
|ASCENDENCY (Death/Black, Danemark) offre son premier EP Birth of an Eternal Empire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 17 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions.
|VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Divination - Marked by the Unknown" issu de son nouvel opus Condemnation à paraître le 27 juillet sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
3. Entangled in a World Below
4. Condemnation
5. Eater of Hearts
6. The Day
7. Furies
8. Storm Birds Descent
9. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea
|IDOLATRIA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Tetrabestiarchy le 4 septembre chez Signal Rex. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Intro: Glorious Praise To The Tetrarchs
2. Serpent: The Father of Darkness
3. Noctule: The Emperor of Scourge
4. Goat: The Servant of Underworld
5. Vulture: The God of Last Rites
6. Outro: Vibrant Flare of Their Coming
|ПУТЬ (Post-Black Metal, Russie) va rééditer en CD digipack son premier long-format Песни смерти ("The Songs of the Death", 2018) le 15 août via Antiq. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.
|HAD (Death Metal avec des membres de Sulphurous et Deiquisitor, Danemark) sortira son premier EP le 1er septembre sur Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records. Du son ici. Tracklist :
1. Et Dyrisk ondt ønske mod alt og alle [4:08]
2. Ler i dødelig smerte [5:25]
3. Slidt livet ud gennem legemlige smerte [4:26]
4. Skingrer de døendes pinefulde skrig [5:46]
