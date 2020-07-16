»

KHAR SULDE (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Black Banners of Cosmic War le 31 juillet via Crown and Throne Ltd. au format cassette. Tracklist :



1. C-123s Spraying Agent Orange Using the Call Sign Hades

2. A Shattered Statue of the Archangel Raphael Found in the Ruins of Monte Cassino

3. Ritualized Violence and Murder in Kandahar Province (A Shrine to the Goddess Mara)

4. Harrying of the North (God Will Punish Him)

5. 4th Armored Division Encounters a Steppe Daemon While Liberating Ohrdruf

6. Military Ritual to Lord Abaddon With Radiation and Fire (Fat Man/Little Boy)

7. Battle of Towton (To Call the Goddess Nemain)

8. Siege of Przemsl (A Crumbling Fortress Slowly Disappears Into a Black Hole)