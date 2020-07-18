chargement...

Les news du 18 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 18 Juillet 2020 Proscriptor McGovern’s Apsû - Nothgard - Dethlehem - Unholy Vampyric Slaughter Sect - Dropdead - Skeleton Pit
»
(Lien direct)
PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ (Mythological Occult Metal, USA), la suite de Absu dissout par son leader en début d'année, a signé sur Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un premier album éponyme en fin d'année. Tracklist :

I. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
II. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
III. Quasaric Pestilence
IV. Mirroracles
V. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
VI. Jupiter In Capricornus
VII. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
VIII. Caliginous Whorl
IX. The Coagulating Respite
X. Prana: Therion: Akasha
XI. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
XII. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without including Totemic Thresholds

Line-up :

Proscriptor McGovern – Drums/Percussion, Lyricism, Maestro Echoplex, Papago Flute, (Analogue & Digital) Synthesizers & Voices (1st Person Protagonist)
Vaggreaz – Electric Lead, Rhythm & Acoustic Guitar (2nd Person Inquisitor)
Ezezû – Electric Bass Guitar, Implements & Voices (3rd Person Omniscient)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOTHGARD (Epic Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Lightcrawler".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DETHLEHEM (Epic Melodic Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Maelstrom of the Emerald Dragon en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Prelude - As Fate Would Have It
02. A Tale That Time Forgot
03. Interlude I - Cloud Megalopolis
04. Return to the Halls of Madness
05. Mind Flayer
06. Interlude II - Task for the Bog Witch
07. Escape from Wolf Mountain
08. Beware the Mimic
09. Interlude III - A Ravenous Storm
10. On the Backs of Giants
11. Gelatinous Cube Labyrinth
12. Interlude IV - Welcome to Your Doom
13. The Emerald Dragon

Durée totale : 57:14

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY VAMPYRIC SLAUGHTER SECT (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The World Trapped in Vampyric Sway (Darker and Darker) le 21 août chez Crown and Throne Ltd. Tracklist :

1. To Love
2. Pummeled Flesh in the Mouth of the Virgin
3. Forced Genuflection on Adored Gored Knees
4. Lunar Intrusion of the Crown Shaktra (Castration of the Inferior Aura)
5. And I Shall Come to Thee as an Iron Wolf		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DROPDEAD (Hardcore Punk/Thrash, USA) sortira son nouvel opus éponyme le 25 septembre via Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Prelude
2. Torches
3. Road To Absolution
4. Only Victims
5. Warfare State
6. Corrupt
7. On Your knees
8. Vultures
9. The Black Mask
10. Ashes
11. Book Of Hate
12. Flesh And Blood
13. Stoking The Flame
14. Bodies
15 Hatred Burning
16. Nothing Remains
17. Abattoir Of Pain
18. Stripped By The Knife
19. Hail To The Emperor
20. Before The Fall
21. United States Of Corruption
22. Will You Fight?
23. The Future Is Yours

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETON PIT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album à l'automne sur MDD. Il contiendra dix morceaux.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
18 Juillet 2020

