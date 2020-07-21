»

(Lien direct) ABORTED FETUS (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects qui sortira le 11 septembre via Comatose. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Pharaoh's Disasters

2. Earth's Bloody Punishment

3. Execution By Toads

4. Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects

5. Queen's Prophecy

6. Cattle Pestilence

7. Goddess Of Chaos

8. Tomb of Damnation

9. Abscesses On My Body

10. Fire Spreading Over Earth

11. Locust Of Death

12. Fear Of Darkness

13. The Ancient Ritual Of Death

14. Pharaoh Firstborn's Execution

15. Outro



