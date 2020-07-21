Les news du 21 Juillet 2020
Les news du 21 Juillet 2020 Aborted Fetus - Isengard - Mortis Mutilati - Soulcaster - Adramelech - Precambrian - Novae Militiae - Draagyn - The Lightbringer
|ABORTED FETUS (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects qui sortira le 11 septembre via Comatose. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Pharaoh's Disasters
2. Earth's Bloody Punishment
3. Execution By Toads
4. Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects
5. Queen's Prophecy
6. Cattle Pestilence
7. Goddess Of Chaos
8. Tomb of Damnation
9. Abscesses On My Body
10. Fire Spreading Over Earth
11. Locust Of Death
12. Fear Of Darkness
13. The Ancient Ritual Of Death
14. Pharaoh Firstborn's Execution
15. Outro
|ISENGARD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son "nouvel" album Varjevndögn qui sortira a le 2 octobre via Peaceville. Il s'agit en fait de morceaux enregistrés entre 1989 et 1993 et considérés comme perdus jusqu'à peu... Il se découvre ici :
1. Cult Metal
2. Dragon Fly (Proceed Upon The Journey)
3. Floating With The Ancient Tide
4. The Fright
5. A Shape In The Dark
6. Slash At The Sun
7. Rockemillion
8. The Light
9. The Solar Winds Mantra
|MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Fate Of Flight 800 qui sortira le 11 septembre en autoproduction. "Vultures Of Steel" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|SOULCASTER (Heavy Metal, Belgique) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Shardbearer" extrait de son premier EP Maelstrom of Death and Steel à paraître le 28 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Truthless of Shinovar
2. Shardbearer
3. The Wretch
4. The Heretic's Apprentice
5. From Abamabar To Urithiru
|ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir chez Xtreem Music une compilation intitulée Recoveries of the Fallen et regroupant tous ses démos et EPs précédant son premier album. Les détails :
"The Fall" (MCD '95)
01. As the Gods Succumbed
02. Heroes in Godly Blaze
03. Seance of Shamans
04. The Fall of Tiamat
"Spring of Recovery" (7"EP '92)
05. Dethroned
06. Mortal God
07. Revived
"Grip of Darkness" (Demo '92)
08. Mortal God
09. Grip of Darkness
10. Ancestral Souls
11. Dreamdeath
"Human Extermination" (Demo '91)
12. Intro
13. Carnivore Corpse Feast
14. Human Extermination
15. Sarcophagus
16. Pestilential Mists (Abhorrence cover)
|PRECAMBRIAN (Black Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé le morceau "Fossilization" extrait de son premier long-format Tectonics à venir le 21 août via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Archaebacteria [7:19]
2. Fossilization [4:37]
3. Cryogenian [6:13]
4. Volcanic Winter [5:39]
5. P-Tr. Extinction [6:13]
|NOVAE MILITIAE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Topheth le 15 septembre sur Goathorned Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Towards the Sitra Achra [8:08]
2. Advent of the Prophet [7:23]
3. Faithfully Reduced to Ashes [5:30]
4. The Call of Aeshma [4:42]
5. Elevated to Him [9:05]
6. Affliction of the Divine [7:23]
7. The Tables of Revelations [5:53]
8. A.R.F.A. [5:34]
|DRAAGYN (Experimental/Avant-Garde Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "A Night Between Two Days" avec en guest Jon "Charm Rice (Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats / 1349 / Behemoth / ex-Job for A Cowboy) à la batterie et Corey McCormick (Neil Young / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real / Chris Cornell) à la basse.
|THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black Metal, Québec) offre son nouvel EP From the Void to Existence, sorti le 17 juillet en auto-production au format numérique, en écoute intégrale.
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
J'ai hâte d'écouter ce "nouveau" Isengard, mais je me disais que ce serait cool que Fenriz fasse de la musique à côté de Darkthrone, et surtout au chant, avec des titres dans la veine de Valkyrie.
21/07/2020 11:02