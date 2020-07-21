chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - In The Shadows (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 21 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 21 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
 French Black Metal : La col... (D)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Sacramen... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 17 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 17 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
 Carcinoid / Charnel Altar -... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Screamer
 Screamer - Highway of Heroes (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par tatur		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Legion (C)
Par abysmael		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Chameleon (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Triptykon
 Triptykon - Requiem (Live) ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 21 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 21 Juillet 2020 Aborted Fetus - Isengard - Mortis Mutilati - Soulcaster - Adramelech - Precambrian - Novae Militiae - Draagyn - The Lightbringer
»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED FETUS (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects qui sortira le 11 septembre via Comatose. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Pharaoh's Disasters
2. Earth's Bloody Punishment
3. Execution By Toads
4. Invasion Of Bloodsucking Insects
5. Queen's Prophecy
6. Cattle Pestilence
7. Goddess Of Chaos
8. Tomb of Damnation
9. Abscesses On My Body
10. Fire Spreading Over Earth
11. Locust Of Death
12. Fear Of Darkness
13. The Ancient Ritual Of Death
14. Pharaoh Firstborn's Execution
15. Outro

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ISENGARD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son "nouvel" album Varjevndögn qui sortira a le 2 octobre via Peaceville. Il s'agit en fait de morceaux enregistrés entre 1989 et 1993 et considérés comme perdus jusqu'à peu... Il se découvre ici :

1. Cult Metal
2. Dragon Fly (Proceed Upon The Journey)
3. Floating With The Ancient Tide
4. The Fright
5. A Shape In The Dark
6. Slash At The Sun
7. Rockemillion
8. The Light
9. The Solar Winds Mantra		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIS MUTILATI (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Fate Of Flight 800 qui sortira le 11 septembre en autoproduction. "Vultures Of Steel" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULCASTER (Heavy Metal, Belgique) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Shardbearer" extrait de son premier EP Maelstrom of Death and Steel à paraître le 28 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Truthless of Shinovar
2. Shardbearer
3. The Wretch
4. The Heretic's Apprentice
5. From Abamabar To Urithiru

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ADRAMELECH (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir chez Xtreem Music une compilation intitulée Recoveries of the Fallen et regroupant tous ses démos et EPs précédant son premier album. Les détails :

"The Fall" (MCD '95)
01. As the Gods Succumbed
02. Heroes in Godly Blaze
03. Seance of Shamans
04. The Fall of Tiamat
"Spring of Recovery" (7"EP '92)
05. Dethroned
06. Mortal God
07. Revived
"Grip of Darkness" (Demo '92)
08. Mortal God
09. Grip of Darkness
10. Ancestral Souls
11. Dreamdeath
"Human Extermination" (Demo '91)
12. Intro
13. Carnivore Corpse Feast
14. Human Extermination
15. Sarcophagus
16. Pestilential Mists (Abhorrence cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PRECAMBRIAN (Black Metal, Ukraine) a dévoilé le morceau "Fossilization" extrait de son premier long-format Tectonics à venir le 21 août via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Archaebacteria [7:19]
2. Fossilization [4:37]
3. Cryogenian [6:13]
4. Volcanic Winter [5:39]
5. P-Tr. Extinction [6:13]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NOVAE MILITIAE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Topheth le 15 septembre sur Goathorned Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Towards the Sitra Achra [8:08]
2. Advent of the Prophet [7:23]
3. Faithfully Reduced to Ashes [5:30]
4. The Call of Aeshma [4:42]
5. Elevated to Him [9:05]
6. Affliction of the Divine [7:23]
7. The Tables of Revelations [5:53]
8. A.R.F.A. [5:34]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAAGYN (Experimental/Avant-Garde Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "A Night Between Two Days" avec en guest Jon "Charm Rice (Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats / 1349 / Behemoth / ex-Job for A Cowboy) à la batterie et Corey McCormick (Neil Young / Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real / Chris Cornell) à la basse.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black Metal, Québec) offre son nouvel EP From the Void to Existence, sorti le 17 juillet en auto-production au format numérique, en écoute intégrale.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Juillet 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Caïn Marchenoir citer
Caïn Marchenoir
21/07/2020 11:02
J'ai hâte d'écouter ce "nouveau" Isengard, mais je me disais que ce serait cool que Fenriz fasse de la musique à côté de Darkthrone, et surtout au chant, avec des titres dans la veine de Valkyrie.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
1993 - Metal Blade Records		   
Dauþuz
 Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
2020 - Amor Fati Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aborted Fetus
 Aborted Fetus
Brutal Death - 2000 - Russie		   
Isengard
 Isengard
Black Metal - 1989 † 1995 - Norvège		   
Mortis Mutilati
 Mortis Mutilati
Black Metal - 2011 - France		   
Novae Militiae
 Novae Militiae
Black Metal à cornes - 2009 - France		   
Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
Lire la chronique
Detherous / Stench Of Death
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Alcest
Spiritual Instinct
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
Carcinoid​ / ​Charnel Altar...
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Chameleon
Lire la chronique
Fides Inversa
Historia Nocturna
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Highway of Heroes
Lire la chronique
Perdition Temple
Sacraments Of Descension
Lire la chronique
Triptykon
Requiem (Live) (Live at Roa...
Lire la chronique
Purtenance
Buried Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Shades of God
Lire la chronique
Okkultokrati
La Ilden Lyse
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Legion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Laulu kuolemasta
Lire la chronique
Thætas
Shrines To Absurdity
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Echoes Of A Dying World (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Phantom Carriage
7-Year Epilogue
Lire la chronique
Athanatheos
Prophetic Era (or how Yahve...
Lire la chronique
Smile
What a Wonderful World (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fange
Poigne (EP)
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Let Us Prey
Lire la chronique
Crowbar
Odd Fellows Rest
Lire la chronique
Dawn of Nil
Culminating Ruins
Lire la chronique
Sombre Héritage
Alpha Ursae Minoris
Lire la chronique
Candiria
Surrealistic Madness
Lire la chronique
Devouring Void
Septic Fluid Dripping From ...
Lire la chronique
Vaal
Visioen Van Het Verborgen Land
Lire la chronique
Mourning Beloveth / The Ruins Of Beverast
Don’t Walk on the Mass Grav...
Lire la chronique