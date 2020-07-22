»

(Lien direct) BRAIN CORROSION (Death/Grind, Taïwan) va sortir un split avec RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, USA/Taïwan) intitulé Exhumed From Eastern Tombs le 28 août sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



BRAIN CORROSION



1. Corpse Refining - To Become A Jiangshi

2. Dead Infant Enreincarnation

3. Mondo Ivo's Blood

4. Land Of Four Shades, Surroundings Collapse

5. Raped By An Angel

6. Legal Innocence

7. Death A Go-Go

8. Twisted Reflections



RIPPED TO SHREDS



9. Rotting Stenches Unknown

10. Samhallets Offer (Asocial cover)

11. Sterility (Assuck cover)

12. Dodonpachi (Gridlink cover)







