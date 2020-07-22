chargement...

LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Gravehill
 Gravehill - Rites Of The Pe... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - In The Shadows (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 21 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 21 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Sacramen... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 17 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 17 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
 Carcinoid / Charnel Altar -... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Screamer
 Screamer - Highway of Heroes (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par tatur		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Legion (C)
Par abysmael		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Chameleon (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Triptykon
 Triptykon - Requiem (Live) ... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 22 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 22 Juillet 2020 Hateful - Defeated Sanity - Draghkar - Neanderthal Noise Machine - Brain Corrosion - Ripped To Shreds - Fides Inversa - Indoctrinate - Ordinance
»
(Lien direct)
HATEFUL (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Set Forever On Me qui sortira le 25 septembre via Transcending Obscurity. "Caldera" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The Sanguinary Impetus en écoute ici. Sortie le 24 juillet sur Willowtip Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Drawn and Quartered, Azath et Vastum) propose son premier long-format At The Crossroads Of Infinity en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 27 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEANDERTHAL NOISE MACHINE (Blackened Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Rölling Through The Night" tiré de son premier EP éponyme à paraître le 28 août via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Caligüla
2. Snorting Shit On Your Tïts
3. Rölling Through The Night
4. Dirty Jailbait Asshöle
5. Red-Lïght Streets
6. Wild, Dirty & No Remörse!

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BRAIN CORROSION (Death/Grind, Taïwan) va sortir un split avec RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, USA/Taïwan) intitulé Exhumed From Eastern Tombs le 28 août sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

BRAIN CORROSION

1. Corpse Refining - To Become A Jiangshi
2. Dead Infant Enreincarnation
3. Mondo Ivo's Blood
4. Land Of Four Shades, Surroundings Collapse
5. Raped By An Angel
6. Legal Innocence
7. Death A Go-Go
8. Twisted Reflections

RIPPED TO SHREDS

9. Rotting Stenches Unknown
10. Samhallets Offer (Asocial cover)
11. Sterility (Assuck cover)
12. Dodonpachi (Gridlink cover)



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIDES INVERSA (Black Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Historia Nocturna en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui chez W.T.C. Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INDOCTRINATE (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier full-length Antilogos: Arcane Transmutation in the Temple of Flesh le 25 septembre via Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :

1. N.A.G.I.T.H.A.
2. Arcane Ectasis
3. Barbaric Asencion
4. Sacred Brew of Perdition
5. Forbidden Rites of Fertility
6. Savagery
7. Antediluvian experiencia (Celebrate in Profane Exaltation)
8. Phalocentric Goatidolatry

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Diabolopathia" extrait de son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission à venir le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
22 Juillet 2020

