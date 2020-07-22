Les news du 22 Juillet 2020
Les news du 22 Juillet 2020 Hateful - Defeated Sanity - Draghkar - Neanderthal Noise Machine - Brain Corrosion - Ripped To Shreds - Fides Inversa - Indoctrinate - Ordinance
|HATEFUL (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Set Forever On Me qui sortira le 25 septembre via Transcending Obscurity. "Caldera" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|DEFEATED SANITY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a posté l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The Sanguinary Impetus en écoute ici. Sortie le 24 juillet sur Willowtip Records.
|DRAGHKAR (Death Metal avec des membres de Drawn and Quartered, Azath et Vastum) propose son premier long-format At The Crossroads Of Infinity en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 27 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records.
|NEANDERTHAL NOISE MACHINE (Blackened Heavy Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Rölling Through The Night" tiré de son premier EP éponyme à paraître le 28 août via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Caligüla
2. Snorting Shit On Your Tïts
3. Rölling Through The Night
4. Dirty Jailbait Asshöle
5. Red-Lïght Streets
6. Wild, Dirty & No Remörse!
|BRAIN CORROSION (Death/Grind, Taïwan) va sortir un split avec RIPPED TO SHREDS (Death Metal, USA/Taïwan) intitulé Exhumed From Eastern Tombs le 28 août sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
BRAIN CORROSION
1. Corpse Refining - To Become A Jiangshi
2. Dead Infant Enreincarnation
3. Mondo Ivo's Blood
4. Land Of Four Shades, Surroundings Collapse
5. Raped By An Angel
6. Legal Innocence
7. Death A Go-Go
8. Twisted Reflections
RIPPED TO SHREDS
9. Rotting Stenches Unknown
10. Samhallets Offer (Asocial cover)
11. Sterility (Assuck cover)
12. Dodonpachi (Gridlink cover)
|INDOCTRINATE (Black Metal, Chili) sortira son premier full-length Antilogos: Arcane Transmutation in the Temple of Flesh le 25 septembre via Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :
1. N.A.G.I.T.H.A.
2. Arcane Ectasis
3. Barbaric Asencion
4. Sacred Brew of Perdition
5. Forbidden Rites of Fertility
6. Savagery
7. Antediluvian experiencia (Celebrate in Profane Exaltation)
8. Phalocentric Goatidolatry
|ORDINANCE (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Diabolopathia" extrait de son nouvel album In Purge There is No Remission à venir le 11 septembre sur The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Obstructed Paths
2. Diabolopathia
3. Gathering Wraiths
4. Credo Sceleratum
5. The Kingdom of Nothing
6. Gesticulation of Death
7. Purging Kremanation
