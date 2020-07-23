DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...
1. Perish Or Subdue
2. Kill To Live
3. Serenade To The Blood Moon
4. Prelude To Aberration
5. Obscure Affliction
6. Repay Your Dept In Blood
7. Interlude- Beyond The Looking Glass
8. Caputo
9. Eternity's Embrace
10. The In Vitro Overture
11. Project GECU
12. Self Induced Mass Extinction
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "The Old Ones" extrait de son premier album Kingdom of Decay à paraître le 11 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality
MIASMAL SABBATH (Death Metal/Crust/Punk, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Ominous Radiance le 25 septembre chez Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :
1. Invocation of Death Essence
2. Celestial Prodigy
3. The Oracular Voice
4. Chaos Magnvm
5. Ghostly Aura Bathed in Stellar Luminence
6. Wisdom of the Occult
7. Umbra Mortis
8. The Terminable Nature of Existence
NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) sortira son premier full-length Roaring Eye le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]
2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]
3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]
4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]
5. Solemn Peals [2:43]
6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]
