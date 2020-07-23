»

(Lien direct) DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...



1. Perish Or Subdue

2. Kill To Live

3. Serenade To The Blood Moon

4. Prelude To Aberration

5. Obscure Affliction

6. Repay Your Dept In Blood

7. Interlude- Beyond The Looking Glass

8. Caputo

9. Eternity's Embrace

10. The In Vitro Overture

11. Project GECU

12. Self Induced Mass Extinction