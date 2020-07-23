chargement...

Death Courier
 Death Courier - Necrotic Ve... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
 French Black Metal : La col... (D)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Gravehill
 Gravehill - Rites Of The Pe... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - In The Shadows (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 21 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 21 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Perdition Temple
 Perdition Temple - Sacramen... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 17 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 17 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
 Carcinoid / Charnel Altar -... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Screamer
 Screamer - Highway of Heroes (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par tatur		   
Deicide
 Deicide - Legion (C)
Par abysmael		   
Helloween
 Helloween - Chameleon (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   

Les news du 23 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2020 Evoke - Dehuman Reign - Drops of Heart - Darkened - Miasmal Sabbath - Ventr - Nubivagant
»
(Lien direct)
EVOKE (Black/Thrash, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album Seeds Of Death qui sortira le 18 septembre via Pulverised Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Deadly Revenge
2. Seeds Of Death
3. Souls Of The Night
4. Leviathan’s Victory
5. Wrathcurse
6. Demons Of War
7. Satanic Rebirth

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEHUMAN REIGN (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Descending Upon The Oblivious qui paraîtra le 23 octobre via FDA Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé...

1. Perish Or Subdue
2. Kill To Live
3. Serenade To The Blood Moon
4. Prelude To Aberration
5. Obscure Affliction
6. Repay Your Dept In Blood
7. Interlude- Beyond The Looking Glass
8. Caputo
9. Eternity's Embrace
10. The In Vitro Overture
11. Project GECU
12. Self Induced Mass Extinction		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DROPS OF HEART (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore/Deathcore, Russie) propose son nouvel opus Stargazers sorti hier en écoute intégrale.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "The Old Ones" extrait de son premier album Kingdom of Decay à paraître le 11 septembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nekros Manteia
2. Dead Body Divination
3. 1000 Years
4. Pandemonium
5. Cage of Flesh
6. The Burning
7. The Old Ones
8. Kingdom of Decay
9. Of Unsound Mind
10. The White Horse of Pestilence
11. Winds of Immortality		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIASMAL SABBATH (Death Metal/Crust/Punk, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Ominous Radiance le 25 septembre chez Unholy Prophecies. Tracklist :

1. Invocation of Death Essence
2. Celestial Prodigy
3. The Oracular Voice
4. Chaos Magnvm
5. Ghostly Aura Bathed in Stellar Luminence
6. Wisdom of the Occult
7. Umbra Mortis
8. The Terminable Nature of Existence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VENTR (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Numinous Negativity le 9 octobre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Omnipresent Abominations
2. Our Altar of Murderous Fanaticism
3. Numinous Negativity
4. A Dagger to Worship

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NUBIVAGANT (Black Metal avec le batteur Omega de Blut Aus Nord, Chaos Invocation, Frostmoon Eclipse ... , Italie) sortira son premier full-length Roaring Eye le 30 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Wonders Of The Invisible World [9:17]
2. The Furnace Of Apollyon [6:38]
3. One Eye Upon The Grave [7:34]
4. Crawling The Earth [7:09]
5. Solemn Peals [2:43]
6. The Plague Of Flesh [6:24]

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Juillet 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
