(Lien direct) NIGHT IN GALES (Death/Thrash mélodique vintage, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Dawnlight Garden sorti ce vendredi via Apostasy Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Atrocity Kings

2. Beyond The Light

3. Dawnlight Garden

4. Winterspawn

5. Beasts Leave Tombs Again

6. Kingdom

7. The Spectre Dead

8. A Spark In The Crimson Eclipse

9. Through Dark Decades

10. Choir Of Unlight

11. The Bonebed







