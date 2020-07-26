chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist - Blac... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 24 Juillet 2020
 Les news du 24 Juillet 2020... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Thou
 Thou - Blessings Of The Hig... (C)
Par northstar		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - In The Streams o... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Satyricon
 Satyricon - Nemesis Divina (C)
Par Utferd		   
Metallica
 Metallica - ...And Justice ... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - The Apocalyptic ... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - De Mysteriis Dom S... (C)
Par Utferd		   
Incantation
 Incantation - Profane Nexus (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Burzum
 Burzum - Filosofem (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mora Prokaza
 Mora Prokaza - By Chance (C)
Par Utferd		   
Mercyful Fate
 Mercyful Fate - In The Shadows (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Serment
 Serment - Chante, O Flamme ... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Helms Alee
 Helms Alee - Noctiluca (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Withering Surface
 Withering Surface - Meet Yo... (C)
Par donvar		   
Vastum
 Vastum - Orificial Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Death Courier
 Death Courier - Necrotic Ve... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Detherous / Stench Of Death
 Detherous / Stench Of Death... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Gravehill
 Gravehill - Rites Of The Pe... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   

Les news du 26 Juillet 2020

News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2020 Night In Gales - Retromorphosis - Ages
»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT IN GALES (Death/Thrash mélodique vintage, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Dawnlight Garden sorti ce vendredi via Apostasy Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Atrocity Kings
2. Beyond The Light
3. Dawnlight Garden
4. Winterspawn
5. Beasts Leave Tombs Again
6. Kingdom
7. The Spectre Dead
8. A Spark In The Crimson Eclipse
9. Through Dark Decades
10. Choir Of Unlight
11. The Bonebed



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RETROMORPHOSIS (Death Technique, Suède), c'est le nouveau projet des ex-Spawn of Possession Jonas Bryssling et Dennis Röndum. Le groupe a enregistré une démo, Demo MMXX, en publiant un extrait ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01 "Death" 4:33
02 "Hypospook" 5:48
03 "Retromorphosis" 4:44
04 "Incant" 4:33
05 "Bruty" 5:17
06 "Ögat" 0:58
07 "Fulingen" 5:07

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AGES (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé sur ce lien un deuxième single, "Illicit State", extrait de son nouvel album Uncrown à venir le 21 août sur Black Lodge Records.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Juillet 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Black Funeral
 Black Funeral
Scourge of Lamashtu
2020 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ages
 Ages
Black Metal mélodique - 2011 - Suède		   
Night In Gales
 Night In Gales
Death/Thrash mélodique vintage - 1995 - Allemagne		   
Black Funeral
Scourge of Lamashtu
Lire la chronique
Thou
Blessings Of The Highest Or...
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Tales : Of Humanity And Greed
Lire la chronique
Withering Surface
Meet Your Maker
Lire la chronique
Dauþuz
Grubenfall 1727 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mercyful Fate
In The Shadows
Lire la chronique
Detherous / Stench Of Death
s/t (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Alcest
Spiritual Instinct
Lire la chronique
Carcinoid / Charnel Altar
Carcinoid​ / ​Charnel Altar...
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : La collec' plus lourde que ton père !!!
Lire le podcast
Helloween
Chameleon
Lire la chronique
Fides Inversa
Historia Nocturna
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Highway of Heroes
Lire la chronique
Perdition Temple
Sacraments Of Descension
Lire la chronique
Triptykon
Requiem (Live) (Live at Roa...
Lire la chronique
Purtenance
Buried Incarnation
Lire la chronique
Paradise Lost
Shades of God
Lire la chronique
Okkultokrati
La Ilden Lyse
Lire la chronique
Deicide
Legion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Laulu kuolemasta
Lire la chronique
Thætas
Shrines To Absurdity
Lire la chronique
Instigate
Echoes Of A Dying World (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Phantom Carriage
7-Year Epilogue
Lire la chronique
Athanatheos
Prophetic Era (or how Yahve...
Lire la chronique
Smile
What a Wonderful World (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fange
Poigne (EP)
Lire la chronique
Electric Wizard
Let Us Prey
Lire la chronique
Crowbar
Odd Fellows Rest
Lire la chronique
Dawn of Nil
Culminating Ruins
Lire la chronique
Sombre Héritage
Alpha Ursae Minoris
Lire la chronique