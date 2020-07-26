Les news du 26 Juillet 2020
News
Les news du 26 Juillet 2020 Night In Gales - Retromorphosis - Ages
|NIGHT IN GALES (Death/Thrash mélodique vintage, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Dawnlight Garden sorti ce vendredi via Apostasy Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Atrocity Kings
2. Beyond The Light
3. Dawnlight Garden
4. Winterspawn
5. Beasts Leave Tombs Again
6. Kingdom
7. The Spectre Dead
8. A Spark In The Crimson Eclipse
9. Through Dark Decades
10. Choir Of Unlight
11. The Bonebed
|RETROMORPHOSIS (Death Technique, Suède), c'est le nouveau projet des ex-Spawn of Possession Jonas Bryssling et Dennis Röndum. Le groupe a enregistré une démo, Demo MMXX, en publiant un extrait ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01 "Death" 4:33
02 "Hypospook" 5:48
03 "Retromorphosis" 4:44
04 "Incant" 4:33
05 "Bruty" 5:17
06 "Ögat" 0:58
07 "Fulingen" 5:07
|AGES (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé sur ce lien un deuxième single, "Illicit State", extrait de son nouvel album Uncrown à venir le 21 août sur Black Lodge Records.
